Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 13:23
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Concept Medical Announces Successful SIRONA Trial Results, Demonstrating Sirolimus-Coated Balloon as a Promising Alternative for PAD Treatment

07 gennaio 2025 | 13.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concept Medical Inc., a global leader in innovative drug-delivery technology, proudly reports positive outcomes from the SIRONA (Head-to-Head Comparison of SIROlimus versus Paclitaxel Drug-Eluting BallooNAngioplasty in the Femoropopliteal Artery) RCT, which show that its sirolimus-coated balloons (SCB) (MagicTouch -PTA) provide patency and functional benefits on par with paclitaxel-coated balloons for patients suffering from peripheral artery disease (PAD). The 1-year data was presented by Principal Investigator Prof. Ulf Teichgräber at the TCT USA 2024 conference in a Late–Breaking Clinical Trials Session (LBCT). Coverage by TCTMD has highlighted these findings, underscoring sirolimus-based therapy as a viable new option in femoropopliteal interventions.

The prospective, multi-center, head-to-head, core lab adjudicated RCT enrolled a total of 482 patients across 25 sites in Germany and Austria and compared the MagicTouch PTA sirolimus-coated-balloon against 7 commercially available paclitaxel-coated-balloons.

Key Results

"Historically, paclitaxel-coated balloon angioplasty has been the mainstay therapy for PAD, particularly in the femoropopliteal vascular segment, and is based on the 'leaving nothing behind' principle. However, safety concerns remain, so that emerging evidence supports the exploration of sirolimus as alternative drug option in the treatment of PAD. With the SIRONA RCT showing sirolimus to be as effective as paclitaxel, physicians may soon have more personalized approaches to address the wide-ranging needs of PAD patients," said Prof. Ulf Teichgräber.

Prof. Dierk Scheinert, who has been supporting and encouraging the RCT stated after the exciting results, "After several positive signals from pre-clinical studies and smaller single arm investigations with sirolimus coated DCBs, the findings of the SIRONA RCT using the Head-to-Head randomization design represent the first level one evidence to support clinical efficacy of the Magic Touch sirolimus-coated DCB for a broad spectrum of femoropoliteal obstructions."

"Concept Medical has consistently pursued innovation in vascular therapy," said Dr. Manish Doshi, Founder & Managing Director of Concept Medical. "The results of the SIRONA trial advance our mission to offer patient-centric, evidence-based solutions that improve the care and outcomes of those challenged by PAD."

About Concept Medical

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Concept Medical is a world leader in cutting-edge drug-delivery platforms. Its flagship MagicTouch Sirolimus Coated Balloon (SCB) has reshaped the landscape of coronary and peripheral interventions, reaching more than a million patients globally by continuously investing in rigorous clinical research—exemplified by the SIRONA trial—Concept Medical remains at the forefront of developing next-generation vascular therapies.

For more information on the SIRONA trial or Concept Medical's innovative portfolio of devices, please visit: www.conceptmedical.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592485/Concept_Medical_Sirona.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926812/5079629/Concept_Medical_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concept-medical-announces-successful-sirona-trial-results-demonstrating-sirolimus-coated-balloon-as-a-promising-alternative-for-pad-treatment-302344297.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN90637 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Concept Medical Announces Successful SIRONA Trial Results drug delivery technology Demonstrating Sirolimus Coated Balloon as SIRONA Trial
Vedi anche
News to go
Un italiano su 3 a dieta dopo le feste
News to go
Swisscom completa l'acquisizione di Vodafone Italia
News to go
Epifania, cosa ricorda e cosa rappresenta
News to go
Certificazione parità di genere 2024, domanda di esonero contributivo
News to go
Manovra 2025, confermata la social card 'Dedicata a te'
News to go
Oltre 2.200 migranti morti e dispersi nel Mediterraneo nel 2024
News to go
Lionel Messi entra in Borsa con i suoi immobili
News to go
Meteo weekend, cosa ci aspetta: previsioni
News to go
La crisi dell'auto tocca anche la Tesla, nel 2024 calano le vendite
News to go
Cecilia Sala, Italia spinge per la liberazione
News to go
Smart working, tra i 30enni lo sceglie di più chi non ha figli
News to go
Cecilia Sala dal carcere: "Dormo per terra, tolti anche gli occhiali"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza