Converge to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF), a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2023 results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8:00 am EST. The call will be hosted by the Converge leadership team, followed by a question-and-answer period. Converge will report its financial results in the morning prior to the call.

Conference Call Details:Date: Wednesday, Aug 9th, 2023Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Participant Webcast Link: Webcast Link – https://app.webinar.net/gkXqYQ1YE8v

Participant Dial-in Details with Operator Assistance:Conference ID: 70789128Toronto: 416-764-8609North American Toll Free: 888-390-0605

International Toll-Free Numbers:Germany: 08007240293Ireland: 1800939111Spain: 900834776Switzerland: 0800312635United Kingdom: 08006522435

You may register and enter your phone number to receive an instant automated call back via https://emportal.ink/3OgdiaZ

Recording Playback:Webcast Link - https://app.webinar.net/gkXqYQ1YE8vToronto: 416-764-8677North American Toll Free: 1-888-390-0541Replay Code: 789128 #Expiry Date: August 16th, 2023

Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required to access the webcast. A live audio webcast accompanied by presentation slides and archive of the conference call and webcast will be available by visiting the Company's website at https://convergetp.com/investor-relations/.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge's global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

CONTACT: Converge Technology Solutions Corp., Email: investors@convergetp.com, Phone: 416-360-1495

