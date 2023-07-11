Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 11 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

COP28 President-Designate meets with His Majesty King Felipe VI

11 luglio 2023 | 20.16
LETTURA: 1 minuti

MADRID, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate met with His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain to discuss the plans and objectives for the upcoming COP28 conference. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General and Special Representative of COP28, and other prominent officials

Notes to Editors COP28 UAE:   

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151891/COP28_President_Designate_Majesty_King_Felipe_VI.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cop28-president-designate-meets-with-his-majesty-king-felipe-vi-301874632.html

