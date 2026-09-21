Creality Launches SPARKX i8 on Indiegogo at $289, Bringing Fastest, No-Purge-Waste Printing

FRANKFURT, Germany and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality today announces the launch of the multi-color 3D printer SPARKX i8 on Indiegogo, at a super early-bird price of $289 (MSRP $399) starting from Sept. 21. Designed for ultimate user experience, the SPARKX i8 features a single-toolhead, four-channel extrusion architecture that delivers fastest color printing, zero external purge waste, zero prime towers and CMYK full-color printing, bringing multi-color 3D printing to the next generation.

Fastest Four-Color Printing Powered by QuarTeks™

At the core of the SPARKX i8 is Creality's QuarTeks™ Color Change System. The new architecture integrates four independent filament channels into one compact toolhead. Unlike systems that require multiple toolheads or external filament swapping, the i8 pre-loads filaments directly into the quad-channel toolhead to make color changes more efficient.

Near the nozzle tip, QuarTeks™ is equipped with an ultra-short shared filament path of less than 1 mm, or approximately 2 mm³. It is at least 30 times shorter than other shared paths widely used in the market. Powered by the ultra-short path, the i8 is able to switch color channels in less than 1 second, as it significantly reduces filament retraction, feeding and purging. Thus, switching between colors is made as quick and effortless as clicking a four-color ballpoint pen.

With no need to swap toolheads, nozzles, or motion platforms, the i8 greatly enhances the printing efficiency and cuts production time by simplifying the color change mechanism. According to Creality's lab tests of building a four-color tower with 3,000 color switches, the i8 completed the test in around 18 hours, 500% faster than printers with an external feed system.

Zero External Purge Waste

The QuarTeks™ is also built for reducing material waste. The less-than-1-mm shared filament path minimizes the amount of purge waste. Under optimal slicing settings, color transitions can be flushed directly into the model's infill or inner walls, bringing external purge waste down to 0 g*.

*0 g: No external purging during printing. Only a small amount of filament is flushed at the start.

Zero Prime Towers

SPARKX i8 eliminates prime towers by shifting color-change travel into the model's infill paths, without the need to print a separate tower for each color change. This significantly cuts color-transition time under prime-tower-free settings. Meanwhile, a dedicated clean wall isolates infill colors to keep model surfaces impeccable.

CMYK Full-Color Printing

SPARKX i8 also supports full-spectrum layered color printing, capable of creating richer ranges of colors by combining and mixing four base-color filaments across different layers. The layered color mixing* forms intermediate tones, gradients, and variations in brightness through different layer thicknesses and mixing sequences. With just four filament colors, the i8 can produce 16 or even 32 color combinations in a single print, unlocking unlimited possibilities of creations.

*Layered color mixing is not equivalent to precise color matching and cannot perfectly reproduce all specified colors.

AI-Assisted Monitoring

The 13 sensors built into the printhead with AI vision camera monitor four filament channels, switching mechanisms, and key printing statuses, detecting issues in real time such as an empty spool, filament runout, and air printing for faster troubleshooting. In addition, the standalone i8 features automatic filament refill, which allows up to four loaded spools of the same material at once and automatically switches to another when one runs out, enabling larger and more continuous prints.

Crowdfunding Availability & Best Price Ever

Now is the time to get the SPARKX i8 at its best available price by backing the crowdfunding campaign starting from Sept. 21.

Key sales information includes:

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