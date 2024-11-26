Creality Shines at Formnext 2024, Unveils K2 Plus, New CoreXY Model, and Accessories

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality made a strong impression at Formnext 2024, continuing its legacy as a leading innovator in 3D printing technology. This year's exhibit underscored Creality's commitment to innovation and collaboration with a diverse range of solutions for both hobbyists and professionals.

Flagship Products and New Launches

Among Creality's star attractions was the K2 Plus Combo, a major addition to the K1 Series. Offering a 350mm³ build volume, the K2 Plus enhances Creality's flagship lineup with features like automatic filament identification, multi-filament support, and seamless loading/unloading. Powered by Creality OS and Edge AI, the K2 Plus provides exceptional print quality, active chamber heating, and smart monitoring.

The Ender-5 Max made its debut at the fair, designed for professional use with a 400mm³ build volume, auto bed leveling, and a robust all-metal frame. It is ideal for high-speed operations, reaching up to 700mm/s, and optimized for print farms with multi-printer management.

The Ender-3 V3 Plus also stole the spotlight, featuring a 300x300x330mm build area, advanced CoreXZ structure, and a next-gen extrusion system for faster, high-quality prints. Its automatic bed leveling and user-friendly touchscreen make it suitable for users of all levels. The Ender-3 V3, a compact version, also impressed with dual motors and a powerful cooling system, achieving speeds up to 600mm/s without compromising on quality. Both models will soon support Co Print for multi-filament printing.

Creality also showcased the Halot-Mage S, a top-tier resin printer with a 10.1" 14K mono LCD and impressive print speeds of up to 150mm/h. Its uniform integral light source ensures sharp, precise prints, while Smart HALOT OS offers remote printing capabilities.

Ecosystem Upgrades

The Falcon A1, a compact, easy-to-use 3D printer, delivers speeds up to 600mm/s with auto material recognition and no assembly required, making it ideal for home use. Creality also highlighted the Creality RaptorX, a professional-grade 3D scanner with high precision (0.02mm) and modular design, perfect for large objects (5-4000mm).

Creality introduced several new filaments and resins, including Rainbow PLA for vibrant multi-color prints, Hyper PETG for outdoor models requiring high impact and chemical resistance, and PPA-CF, a high-temperature nylon filament reinforced with carbon fibers for industrial applications. New resins like Halot Rigid Resin and Plant-Based Resin expand Creality's material ecosystem, offering higher performance, eco-friendliness, and ease of use.

Industrial Solutions by PioCreat

Creality's industrial arm, PioCreat, showcased its advanced solutions for large-scale and dental applications. The DJ89 PLUS resin printer, with an 8K LCD and integral light source, delivers high precision and automatic feeding. The G12 FGF Pellet 3D Printer features a massive build volume of 1200×1000×1000mm, perfect for molds and prototypes, while the G5Ultra, designed for educational and research purposes, uses cost-effective thermoplastic pellets.

Engaging Attendees and Partners

Creality also launched a "Life is Colorful, Just Like You" social media campaign, offering attendees the chance to interact with products and receive 3D-printed souvenirs. The company's models were also featured at partner booths, including Sunlu, Kexcelled, Keli, BASF, and eSUN. Creality further engaged the global audience through live-streaming and interviews with leading media outlets such as All3DP and 3Dnatives.

Commitment to the Global Market

Mr. TANG Jingke, Co-founder of Creality, reaffirmed the company's commitment to the European market, emphasizing its growing presence and partnerships within the region. "Our participation at Formnext highlights our dedication to advancing 3D printing technology and deepening our engagement with Europe's manufacturing and tech sectors. We look forward to fostering global collaborations and driving the future of 3D printing," he stated.

For more information on Creality's innovations and products, visit their official website.

CONTACT: brand@creality.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566531/image_5005804_33199621.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375792/CREALITY_3D_Logo.jpg