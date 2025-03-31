Current State of Creativity x Technology in Tokyo as Seen through CCBT: Civic Creative Base Tokyo (CCBT) Report

TOKYO, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Civic Creative Base Tokyo (CCBT) has been engaging in creative activities through art and digital technology, co-creating with various players such as citizens, artists, companies and research institutions since its opening in October 2022. To reflect on CCBT's activities over the past two and a half years and consider its future direction, it has compiled the Civic Creative Base Tokyo (CCBT) Report.

This report introduces the mission, vision and activities of CCBT, and it also evaluates the activities qualitatively and quantitatively, gathering real voices from citizens and artists who participated. Through the power of art and digital technology, the report will serve as a guide for future activities, tracking the development of CCBT and Civic Creative in Tokyo. Please download the report from the link below.

What is CCBT?Civic Creative Base Tokyo (CCBT) is a hub for activities that aim to bring the creativity of people to society through art and digital technology. Equipped with creative spaces and studios, CCBT organizes a wide-ranging program of events and projects to serve as a driving force for making Tokyo better through creativity and technology.

It works to become a node for utilizing the knowledge and technology that accumulate in the city, collaborating with artists, various experts and companies to research, develop and exhibit art, design and technology within the context of Civic Creative. Collaborating with citizens of Tokyo and creators from around the world, CCBT envisions the future landscapes of Tokyo.

Four missions for engaging civic creativityInspire:CCBT aspires to be a place for encounters with art and technology, and for learning how to live creatively.

Co-create:Thinking about the future of Tokyo in partnership with various others, CCBT designs the society to come.

Incubate:Welcoming artists and creatives as partners, CCBT makes and disseminates new artistic expression.

Network:Forming connections with people and the city, and building an international network, CCBT strives to be a hub for digital creativity.

