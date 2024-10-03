Cyberhawk Introduces Visualive: Transforming AI-Powered UAS Inspections

iHawk Visualive Boosts Asset Inspection Efficiency Through User-Friendly Workflows and Artificial Intelligence, Empowering Swift, Informed Decision-Making

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhawk™, a global leader in drone-based inspection and survey services and visual data management software, announces a strategic enhancement to its flagship iHawk™ enterprise SaaS visual data management platform: Visualive™. This latest version of iHawk's image inspection module delivers new capabilities and leverages AI to enable the instant analysis of drone-captured asset data, significantly streamlining the inspection process.

The new software release of Visualive allows operators in the utility, oil and gas, and capital project (large construction projects) sectors to enhance overall inspection outcomes, lower asset management costs, and improve performance. iHawk Visualive will be demonstrated during the Atlanta T&D World Live conference, October 1-3, 2024.

"We're excited about the release of iHawk Visualive, which will bring cutting-edge enhancements to revolutionize asset inspections across key industries. With AI capabilities and user-friendly tools, Visualive streamlines the inspection process, enabling users to make informed decisions more quickly, ultimately lowering costs and maximizing asset value. Our dedication to innovation continues as we support over 5,000 iHawk users worldwide in enhancing their asset management experience," noted Matt Zafuto, Chief Commercial Officer for Cyberhawk.

Visualive delivers industry-leading data analysis and visualization, such as multi-view inspection image comparison, enhanced annotation tools, and customizable workflows. Building on the foundation of previous versions of iHawk, users can streamline their inspection processes, make informed decisions quickly, and simplify surveyed asset management more effectively throughout their organizations.

"The feature-rich functionality of Visualive significantly enhances our platform's capabilities. By continuing to focus on addressing the challenges specific to the drone to decision process and leveraging AI-driven analysis, we improve the accuracy and efficiency of asset inspections. This technology reduces data interpretation time and enables precise decision-making, ensuring our users can effectively manage their assets and drive operational excellence across departments," said Jay Jenkins, Vice President of Solutions Management for Cyberhawk.

Key advantages of Visualive include:

AI Integration:

Enhanced Inspection Process:

Campaign Management:

Comprehensive Asset and Data Management:

New Productivity Tools and Enhanced Administration:

Visualive is available now. For more information or to request a demo, visit www.thecyberhawk.com or contact the Cyberhawk team at info@thecyberhawk.com

About Cyberhawk

Founded in 2008, Cyberhawk™ is the world leader in visual data management, seamlessly combining drone-based inspection and survey data with its software solution, iHawk™. As an industry pioneer, Cyberhawk conducts hundreds of thousands of inspections and surveys each year and has completed over 35 world firsts since its inception, operating worldwide in more than 40 countries. Made up of a highly skilled team of energy sector veterans, world-class pilots, inspection engineers and in-house software developers, Cyberhawk offers a true end-to-end visual inspection, survey and management solution for the energy, oil and gas and capital projects sectors.

Agency Contact:

PJ JenningsJennings & Associates Communicationspj@jandacommunications.com760-431-7466 Office760-580-1114 Mobile

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2521084/Cyberhawk___Visualive.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2474849/Cyberhawk_Logo.jpg