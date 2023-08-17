Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 15:07
15:06 Thyssen, in carcere il manager Espenhahn

14:50 Palio di Siena 2023, animalisti: "Basta, mette in pericolo la vita dei cavalli"

14:28 Due finanzieri morti in cordata sulle Alpi Giulie

14:18 Libro generale Vannacci, è bufera: esercito prende le distanze

14:00 Spalletti ct, Figc e Napoli: come funziona la clausola, le ultime news

13:41 Sorrento, cadavere di donna nel bagagliaio di un'auto

13:31 Cossiga, Minniti: "Voleva il popolo nelle istituzioni per rivitalizzarle"

13:27 Cossiga, gen. Tricarico: "Uomo poliedrico, fondò Icsa, sicurezza tra suoi interessi primari"

13:21 Spagna, socialista Armengol presidente Camera: Sanchez verso nuovo governo

13:11 Il 26 agosto 'Tutti pazzi per Mirabilandia'

13:06 Serie A 2023-2024, Garcia lancia il Napoli: "Si può sempre migliorare"

12:50 Allerta caldo in Italia, sabato bollino rosso in 9 città: c'è anche Roma

comunicato stampa

Dahon Unio E20, First Class Mid-drive Motor eBike: Quality, Comfort, Performance All-in-One

17 agosto 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As more people are turning towards low-carbon lifestyle in recent years, not surprisingly, ebikes enjoy high popularity among green consumers. DAHON UNIO E20 "KEA093CM" would make an ideal choice for green riders whether as an option for daily commute or leisurely riding.

DELTEC cable boosting Bike Frame Strength and Stability

Dahon's patented DELTEC cable optimizes the bike's frame structure into a stable, triangular shape, transforming frame force distribution. Taking on maximum stress, DELTEC reduces the load on the folding frame, greatly improving service life and load-bearing capabilities, hence the bike is much safer and more comfortable to ride.

Made from aluminum alloy, the bike frame is strong and ultra-light, weighed just 17.5kg. The overall frame rigidity is greatly enhanced by the DELTEC cable, boosting much higher performance with less effort.

Powerful & Reliable Performance

36V 200W mid-drive motor: With a central axis torque sensor, the motor can detect the rider's pedaling torque and cadence simultaneously, hence the electric power system output is strictly proportional to the rider's pedaling power. As such, riders can enjoy truly effortless riding with an automated motor adjusting its own output all along the way.

Compared with the hub motor, the mid-drive motor has large torque and stronger climbing ability; With the motor installed at the center of a bike, the weight is centered at mid-point which contributes to much better balance.

36V-9.5AH Samsung lithium battery: The hidden seatpost battery offers long runtime, about 50 kilometers for pure electric cycling, about 100 kilometers for assisted cycling.

User-focused Design, thoughtful and caring

Waterproof, dirt-proof front and rear fenders; equipped with automatic taillights and soft-touch brakes for much safer ride.

Precise, Smooth Transmission: Dahon designed 9-speed transmission system is precise and smooth, and supersensitive. It quickly deploys the optimal gear ratio to handle complex road conditions. The 20-inch anti-skid wheelset with good shock absorption makes riding on rough terrain much easier.

LCD display: Facilitates 5 levels of electrical assist, real-time display for speed, mileage, and battery volume.

Simply tap and turn the pedals to trigger the motor assist and get started, off you go with Unio E20, which is easy and fast to fold and unfold, extremely compact for storage and carrying around. Freedom unfolds, Unio E20 unleashes the joy of riding for green riders.

Dahon, Global Leader of Folding Bike Technology

In 1982, Dr. David T. Hon, renowned American aerospace expert, and physicist founded DAHON, and designed the first modern folding bike, most folding bikes worldwide owe their heritage to DAHON's DNA.

DAHON is a brand with more than 40 years pedigree. Guinness World Record title for "world's largest manufacturer of folding bikes". More than 500 multinational patents. Today, DAHON is recognized as a world leader. Spearheaded by the guiding principles of innovation and service, DAHON is committed to creating a quality product, a unique riding experience and green mobility solutions for people leading active, environmentally friendly lifestyles.

Website: https://dahon.comFor inquiry please refer to marketing@daon.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188021/DAHON_Unio_E20.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188022/DAHON_DELTEC.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188023/Powerful___Reliable_Performance.jpg 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dahon-unio-e20-first-class-mid-drive-motor-ebike-quality-comfort-performance-all-in-one-301903659.html

