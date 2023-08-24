Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 09:41
09:18 Morte Prigozhin, memoriale improvvisato davanti sede Wagner a San Pietroburgo

09:18 Prigozhin morto, aereo precipitato: cosa sappiamo, dati e ipotesi

09:02 Messi porta Inter Miami in finale di US Open Cup

08:52 Calciomercato Napoli, Gabri Veiga non arriva: ultime news

08:45 Meteo oggi e domani, ultimi giorni di caldo con Nerone: poi stop all’estate africana

08:29 Ucraina, Russia respinge nuovo attacco Kiev con droni

08:00 Fukushima, al via rilascio acqua radioattiva in mare. Pechino: "Atto irresponsabile"

07:25 Usa, sparatoria in un bar in California: 4 morti

00:01 Il santo di oggi 24 agosto: Bartolomeo

00:01 I fatti del giorno 24 agosto 1572: notte di San Bartolomeo

00:01 Manovra 2024, cuneo fiscale e mamme: le misure in cantiere

23:47 Assalto a Capitol Hill, Giuliani si consegna in Georgia: cauzione da 150mila dollari

comunicato stampa

Dangbei to Unveil the Atom, Its First Google TV-Powered Laser Projector, at IFA 2023

24 agosto 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dangbei, a professional provider of large-screen home entertainment services, is thrilled to announce its participation in IFA 2023, taking place from September 1st to 5th. Visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to experience Dangbei's latest innovation: Dangbei Atom, an ultra-slim laser projector integrated with Google TV. Alongside this cutting-edge marvel, Dangbei's full lineup, ranging from the 4K home theater to feather-light Full HD mini projectors, will be showcased at Hall 20-111 in the IFA Home & Entertainment section. 

The Dangbei Atom represents an exciting innovation as the Dangbei's first model to seamlessly integrate a high-quality laser projector with the smart functionality of Google TV in one sleek device. This powerful combination provides users with a portal to a vast world of entertainment, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and many others, all accessible through voice commands. With Google TV's intuitive and personalized recommendations, viewers can easily discover new movies, shows, sports, music, and more from leading apps and subscriptions.

The built-in Google Assistant enables users to quickly navigate the Google TV interface and control playback of content using only their voice. The Dangbei Atom also incorporates integrated Chromecast capabilities for seamless casting of videos, music, photos, and other media from compatible mobile devices directly to the large projected screen.

The Dangbei Atom packs ultra-bright 1200 ISO lumen ALPD® laser brightness and 1080p Full HD resolution for stunning projected visuals of up to 180 inches, even in daylight. Furthermore, the Atom's robust 3D capabilities enhance cinematic experiences to an unparalleled level. Whether it's Side-by-Side, Top-and-Bottom, or Blu-ray 3D, the Atom supports it all for immersive projection. Despite its powerful performance, the Atom is only 4.75 cm thick and weighs 1.28 kg, making it easy to take anywhere for immersive entertainment.

Coinciding with the celebration of Dangbei's 10-year anniversary, the introduction of the Dangbei Atom marks a significant leap forward for the company. Dangbei extends a warm invitation to consumers, partners, and enthusiasts to experience Dangbei's most advanced home theater solution and other models on full display at IFA 2023.

Date: September 1st-5th, 2023Venue: Hall 20-111, Messe Berlin, Germany

Media contact: pr@dangbei.com 

About Dangbei

As a premium provider of smart large-screen services, Dangbei specializes in designing and developing software matrix, operating systems, smart projectors and more. Dangbei's mission is to bring an extraordinary audio-visual experience on large screens to its customers - through diverse, versatile and innovative products.

The trust of over 200 million users drives Dangbei to provide constant inspiration and guidance to the global entertainment landscape. Dangbei's large-screen software has achieved the top position in China. Its applications and contents cover a wide range of fields such as music, film and television, health, education and tools. Dangbei also ranks Top 2 in terms of shipments in China and occupies the top position in the laser projector category. Learn more at us.dangbei.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2188584/1.jpg  

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dangbei-to-unveil-the-atom-its-first-google-tv-powered-laser-projector-at-ifa-2023-301907056.html

