Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:40
comunicato stampa

dBio Unveils Cutting-Edge AIoT Health Innovations at Medica 2023

14 novembre 2023 | 09.10
LETTURA: 3 minuti

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for an extraordinary health adventure with dBio at Medica 2023! Decentralized Biotechnology Intelligence Co., Ltd (dBio) was awarded the 20th National Innovation Award for their latest solutions, the AIoT Wearable Stethoscope (StethoCloud) and AIoT Smart Insole Sensor (gMOT Cloud). These innovations promise to provide the most convenient and user-oriented way to monitor and manage our health, all in ultra-slim, user-friendly AIoT solutions.

Düsseldorf, Germany - The countdown to Medica 2023 has begun, and healthcare professionals and enthusiasts are buzzing with anticipation for the latest medical technology solutions from some of the most reputable and innovative companies in the field. Among these industry leaders is dBio, known for their cutting-edge technology and unwavering dedication to advancing healthcare. dBio is all set to showcase its pioneering solutions, at the prestigious international trade fair, scheduled to take place from November 13 to November 16 in Hall 15, Booth C38-4.

StethoCloud: The First-ever AIoT Wearable Stethoscope

StethoCloud is set to change the way we monitor our heart health. Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, this ultra-slim wearable stethoscope seamlessly integrates into your daily life without causing any disruption. It offers a user-friendly interface, making it accessible to individuals of all backgrounds. The device goes beyond traditional stethoscopes, offering health trend analysis, multiple metrics analysis, and the ability to detect abnormalities in real-time. In the event of an emergency, it can also send out alerts to ensure prompt medical attention.

dBio's StethoCloud takes the spotlight as the leading wearable stethoscope on the market. Weighing in at a mere 15 grams, it is capable of continuously recording heart sounds for extended periods. This innovation signifies a remarkable advancement in the field of wearable health technology, delivering an unprecedented level of uninterrupted insight into cardiovascular health, setting it apart from any other stethoscope.

gMOT Cloud: The Most Ergonomic and Accurate AIoT Smart Insole Sensor

dBio showcases its second star attraction, gMOT Cloud, the AIoT Smart Insole, at Medica 2023. This ingenious device is designed to cater to a wide range of applications, from gait analysis to various sporting activities. It features embedded sensors for accurate and hands free monitoring, ensuring comfortable wear and allowing users to perform activities naturally without disruption or interruption to their training.

The gMOT Cloud is an exercise and health monitoring marvel, equipped with a multitude of advanced sensors, offering a wide range of functional metrics, and providing real-time data on various health aspects. It is a hands-free solution for monitoring daily activities, assisting individuals in gaining a deeper understanding of their fitness levels. Key metrics offered by gMOT Cloud include GAIT Analysis, Dynamic Center of Pressure, and record comparisons, and much more. This data empowers users to make informed decisions about their health and exercise routines every step of the way.

In-House Design and Development of Pioneering Health and Exercise Technologies

dBio, the award-winning health and exercise technology company, leads the way in research and development, software and hardware design, and artificial intelligence development, all with a mission to advance health technology. Its in-house expertise enables the continuous delivery of tailored solutions that establish industry standards and seamlessly integrate into various applications.

With a strong focus on user-centric design, their AIoT x Health and Exercise Management Technologies drive innovation customized to modern needs. Their flagship products, StethoCloud and gMOT Cloud, are poised to revolutionize health monitoring, placing a strong emphasis on user-friendliness and seamless integration into daily life.

dBio invites you to experience the future of health and exercise innovation at Medica 2023, from November 13 to November 16 in Düsseldorf. The event in Hall 15, Booth C38-4, is an exciting opportunity for healthcare professionals and enthusiasts to explore cutting-edge solutions.

Dates: Monday, Nov. 13 to Thursday, Nov. 16Location: Hall 15, Booth C38-4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272141/image_5030085_24294034.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dbio-unveils-cutting-edge-aiot-health-innovations-at-medica-2023-301983405.html

