DeepRoute.ai Showcases the Latest Smart Driving Technology at Automotive World Tokyo 2025 After a Milestone Year

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepRoute.ai is excited to announce its participation in Automotive World Tokyo 2025, where CEO Maxwell Zhou has been invited to deliver a keynote speech on the paradigm shift in autonomous driving empowered by end-to-end model. After a year of robust business growth, customer successes and technology advancements, DeepRoute.ai invites media and industry partners to join them for in-depth discussions at the exhibition, located at East Hall #E55-23 at Tokyo Big Sight.

What's to Expect from DeepRoute at Automotive World Tokyo 2025DeepRoute will highlight a range of innovative technologies and customer collaborations at the event, including:

"I am deeply honored to be invited by Automotive World Tokyo to share our technology advancements. This exhibition presents a fantastic opportunity to connect with Japanese partners and explore future cooperation," said Maxwell Zhou, CEO of DeepRoute.ai. "In 2025, we are committed to strengthen our leadership with the deployment of our cutting-edge VLA model and expanding adoption of our DeepRoute IO smart driving platform. We are well-positioned to become the provider of choice in ADAS and look forward to collaborating with global automakers to bring smart driving vehicles to the world."

Executive speech details:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2604393/1_VLA.jpg