Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 16 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:00 "Xi Jinping dittatore", Biden non cambia idea: cosa ha detto

08:41 Israele, raid su Gaza distrugge casa leader di Hamas Haniyeh

07:39 Usa-Cina, Biden: "Progressi importanti" con Xi. Ma resta il nodo Taiwan

06:48 Sciopero 17 novembre, da trasporti a scuola e sanità: chi si ferma domani

06:38 Sinner - Rune oggi alle Atp Finals, Jannik a caccia della semifinale

06:37 Italia-Croazia, oggi Meloni a Zagabria 20 anni dopo Berlusconi

06:37 Stasera quarto live per X Factor 2023, doppia manche e due eliminazioni

23:00 Florenzi indagato a Torino per scommesse

22:42 Migranti, accordo Italia-Albania: 14 articoli e 2 allegati, ecco il testo

22:11 Gaza, ok Consiglio sicurezza Onu a risoluzione su pause umanitarie. Israele: "Nessuno stop fino a rilascio ostaggi"

21:51 Università, Inaugurato 41mo Anno Accademico Tor Vergata all'insegna 'Progresso Sostenibile'

21:50 Sciopero 17 novembre, Sbarra: "Diritto non è in discussione ma anche diritti cittadini a servizi essenziali"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Delta Investment Tracker unveils two game-changing features: Leadership Moves and Delta Direct

16 novembre 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GHENT, Belgium, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Investment Tracker, the multi-asset investment management tool, is proud to announce the launch of two new features that empower investors and enhance transparency in the financial world: Leadership Moves and Delta Direct.

Leadership Moves: Making informed investment decisions

Delta PRO users can now gain exclusive access to the Leadership Moves feature, a powerful tool that provides insights into transactions filed by senior executives, directors, and major shareholders of companies. This invaluable data is sourced from CityFalcon, our personalised financial and business news provider. Insiders often have predetermined transactions or forms of employee compensation that are not the most insightful. On the other hand, informative transactions can reflect the insider's positive or negative sentiment about their company's prospects. By distinguishing informative transactions from non-informative ones, Delta helps users identify insider sentiments that can significantly impact their investment strategies. Whether it's a show of confidence or caution, Leadership Moves equips users with essential insights. Moreover, Delta goes the extra mile by notifying users of all informative transactions for assets they follow, ensuring they never miss a beat when it comes to crucial activity.

Delta Direct: Direct insights from companies & token teams

In a move towards increased transparency and investor empowerment, Delta now offers Delta Direct, to all users. This feature makes it much easier to view key information from the company by accessing it directly from the Delta app and getting notified when something important happens in the companies you follow or you're interested in. 

Users can now view press releases, earnings calls, quarterly/annual reports, financial statements, and other crucial documents directly on the asset detail screen & via push notifications. This direct access to key company information enables investors to make more informed decisions and stay updated on the latest developments. Delta Direct for Stocks is the perfect complement to Delta Direct for Crypto, where individual token teams can post updates directly via a dedicated dashboard, boosting transparency within the crypto space.

Nicolas Van Hoorde, CEO of the Delta Investment Tracker, comments: "The introduction of Delta Direct and Leadership Moves embody our commitment  to transparency and empowering investors. . Both tools are designed to give retail investors direct access to key information that will help their investment decision making process." 

About Delta Investment Tracker

Delta Investment Tracker is a pioneering multi-asset investment management tool that provides investors with real-time insights into their entire portfolio. Based in Ghent, Belgium, this innovative smartphone application seamlessly connects with crypto wallets and stock portfolios, presenting users with a convenient and user-friendly overview that showcases the total value of their assets at a glance.

Since its inception in 2017, Delta has helped over 5 million investors worldwide to make more informed investment decisions effortlessly. In 2019, Delta was acquired by trading and investing platform eToro.

Images: https://delta-tracker.webflow.io/en/press

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2273728/Delta_Investment_Tracker_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/delta-investment-tracker-unveils-two-game-changing-features-leadership-moves-and-delta-direct-301985012.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN65606 en US Economia_E_Finanza ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza multi asset investment management tool Delta Investment Tracker Delta Direct financial world
Vedi anche
News to go
Inflazione, Istat rivede al ribasso le stime per ottobre
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Meloni a Erdogan: "Lavorare a de-escalation del conflitto"
News to go
Obbligo catene invernali 2023, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Camorra, maxi sequestro di beni al boss Giuseppe Setola
News to go
Via libera da Parlamento Ue a nuove norme contro pedopornografia on line
Ciriani e le 3 domande Adnkronos: le risposte del ministro per i Rapporti con il Parlamento - Video
News to go
Antitrust: sanzioni per oltre 15 milioni a società energetiche
News to go
Migranti, nuova ondata di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Siracusa, cellulari e droga portati in carcere con i droni
News to go
Sciopero 17 novembre, arriva la precettazione
News to go
Gli scioperi fino a fine 2023, il calendario


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza