Delta Launches 500kW DC Ultra-fast Electric Vehicle Charger UFC 500 for Public and Heavy-Duty Applications

Excellent power-to-footprint ratio of the UFC500 helps EV charging operators address high-power charging needs and space limitation challenges

AMSTERDAM, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, today announced the launch of its 500kW DC Ultra-fast EV Charger UFC 500. Amidst the rise of high-power charging needs and challenges in land acquisition for EV charging operators, the UFC 500 emerges as an ideal solution through its remarkable power versus footprint ratio. Offering unparalleled convenience, the UFC 500 can charge one heavy duty electric vehicle (e-truck/e-Bus) with large battery capacity at 460 kW power within 2 hours, which, on average, result in a driving range for a full-day operation.

Vincent Lin, Vice President of eMobility and Smart Energy Solutions at Delta EMEA, said: "The UFC 500 delivers ultra-fast charging capabilities and, through integration with our own EV charging management system DeltaGrid® EVM and energy storage solutions, significantly reduces pressure to the grid. This powerful combination exemplifies the perfect fusion of EV charging and smart energy management solutions, excelling in performance and efficiency to fulfil CPOs' immediate and future charging requirements."

In public charging applications, the simultaneous charging of 2 modern EV's can get the charging power up to 250 kW each, which is most attractive charging service offering from end user perspective. In addition to heavy-duty vehicles, the UFC 500 is suited to a broad spectrum of passenger EVs and charging applications in fleet-, depot-, logistic-, industrial- and public charging installations.

The UFC 500's cutting-edge power module utilises silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductor technology, a compound of silicon and carbon, to ensure high overall conversion efficiency. Delta's patented internal circuit topology results in a compact, lightweight power module, which even one maintenance technician will find easy to handle. The combination of benefits delivered by this technology ensures that the UFC 500 has a relatively low volume and small footprint.

Designed for complete system integration – including network connectivity, backward compatibility, and energy management – the UFC 500 simplifies setup and management, proving to be a durable, long-term investment. Its robust, all-weather exterior design meets IP55 and IK10 standards, ensuring reliability and high service availability even in the most demanding conditions. For added convenience, the UFC 500 features a sophisticated cable management solution. Mounted on the top of the charging station to prevent damage and enhance practicality, the moving arm extends the charging cable's reach up to four metres. Additionally, the integrated credit card payment solution facilitates easy deployment for operators while providing convenient payment options for end-users.

In order to address grid pressure challenges, the UFC 500 integrates seamlessly with the DeltaGrid® EVM. This system enables the grouping of EV chargers, prioritisation, scheduling, and configurable limits to charging power, along with leveraging time-of-use tariff arbitrage. Engineered to support CPO's energy reduction strategy, DeltaGrid® EVM can help reduce a site's carbon footprint and operational costs through peak shaving. DeltaGrid® EVM offers unique management capabilities for an EV charging infrastructure, preventing overloads and ensuring no contract demand penalties. This capability enables CPOs to deliver high-performance EV charging without compromising grid integrity. The UFC 500 is also compatible with Delta's renewable energy and energy storage solutions.

Experience the future of EV charging technology firsthand at this year's Nordic EV Summit. Visit the Delta booth, B02-14, at Nova Spektrum in Oslo, Norway, from 4-5 April 2024, and discover how the UFC 500 is setting new benchmarks in EV charging technology, paving the way for a sustainable, electrified future.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code: 2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage, and display, to nurture sustainable cities and smart manufacturing. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. In 2020, 2022 and 2023, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues, and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 6 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

