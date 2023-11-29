Cerca nel sito
 
comunicato stampa

Depot Connect International (DCI) Expands Operations in the Northwest USA with Acquisitions of STS Intermodal and Mike's Mobile Tank Services

29 novembre 2023 | 20.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Depot Connect International (DCI), a leading provider in the tank container services industry, today announced the strategic acquisition of STS Intermodal (STS) and Mike's Mobile Tank Services. The STS acquisition establishes DCI's first full-service ISO Tank Depot in the Pacific Northwest of the United States while Mike's Mobile expands DCI's presence in the tank container maintenance services in Tacoma and Spokane, WA.

Founded in 2008, STS has evolved into a provider of depot services and trucking in the Portland, OR and Seattle, WA markets. Mike's Mobile Tank Services has been delivering dependable tank maintenance to the Tacoma and Spokane, WA markets since 2008.

These acquisitions represent a strategic opportunity for DCI to grow in the Pacific Northwest. Tony Morsovillo, Chief Revenue Officer for Depot Connect International, said, "Our customers' success is our number one priority. These strategic acquisitions enable us to enhance our service offerings and geographical reach, ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Jana Corder, General Manager of STS, echoed this sentiment, stating, "Joining forces with Depot Connect International opens up new horizons for us. We are excited about the prospect of providing an even broader range of services to our customers and contributing to the growth of DCI's existing network."

These strategic acquisitions also support the company in providing expanded options in tank cleaning services, five-year inspections, major repairs, and storage capacity.

Together, DCI, STS, and Mike's Mobile Tank Services will build upon their steadfast commitments to customer success, innovation, and experience. This effort marks a promising era for elevated tank services in the Pacific Northwest, underlining DCI's dedication to meeting and exceeding the evolving needs of the industry.

For more information, visit: www.Depot Connect.com 

About Depot Connect International: Depot Connect International is a leading provider of tank services, offering a comprehensive range of solutions for tank containers, including cleaning, repairs, maintenance, transport, and storage. With a commitment to excellence, DCI strives to meet the evolving needs of its clients and expand its presence in key markets.

About STS: STS, previously a part of RSI Logistics, has been providing depot services and trucking in the Portland/Seattle market since 2008. With a focus on providing comprehensive solutions, STS has established itself as a trusted industry partner. 

About Mike's Mobile Tank Services: Mike's Mobile Tank Services has provided dependable tank maintenance to the Tacoma/Spokane market since 2008. Mike's Mobile has built a strong reputation in the market for quality service, reliability, and trust.

Contact Information:

Maria BlackMarketing Manager813-245-2799mblack@quala.us.com

Gabriel GuerreroMarketing Manager813-797-3271gguerrero@boassoglobal.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288638/DCI_Acquires_STS_and_Mikes_Mobile_Tank_Services.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262439/4429756/DCI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/depot-connect-international-dci-expands-operations-in-the-northwest-usa-with-acquisitions-of-sts-intermodal-and-mikes-mobile-tank-services-302001089.html

