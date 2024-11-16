Cerca nel sito
 
DermRays Black Friday Event Offers Year's Biggest Savings and Industry Recognition

16 novembre 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, DermRays is excited to announce its most significant sale of the year, offering $130 off sitewide from November 16-30th, 2024. With this limited-time discount, customers can experience the brand's advanced home laser hair removal technology at unbeatable prices. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to invest in smoother, hair-free skin for less.

In recognition of our commitment to quality and innovation, DermRays V6S model was recently ranked second among the top ten at-home laser hair removal devices globally by Harper's Bazaar. In their article, "The 10 Best At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices, According to the Pros", DermRays stood out as a trusted leader, celebrated for delivering professional-grade results in a convenient, at-home device. For more details, you can explore the full article from Harper's Bazaar.

It's essential to clarify the long-term goals of laser hair removal. Technically, it is a process of "laser hair reduction" rather than complete "removal," as some hair regrowth is normal over time. Even with consistent treatments, new hair from dormant follicles may appear after one to three years. At-home laser devices offer a manageable, convenient skincare routine, giving lasting, visible results in a way that's easier, faster, and more affordable than traditional methods like waxing or shaving. DermRays aims to set realistic expectations and empower customers with effective, salon-quality solutions at home.

Join us this Black Friday to experience DermRays' transformative technology at our lowest prices ever, and enjoy smoother, more radiant skin.

Media Contact:Facebook: @dermraysofficialInstagram: @dermrays_globalYouTube: @DermRaysTikTok: @dermrays.officialEmail: support@dermrays.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2557804/DermRays.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dermrays-black-friday-event-offers-years-biggest-savings-and-industry-recognition-302305796.html

