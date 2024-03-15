Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 08:08
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

DG TAKANO's meliordesign to Showcase Japanese Zero-Waste Agritech Solution in Support of Europe's Green Deal at Milan Design Week 2024

15 marzo 2024 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOKYO, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 

- Addressing Challenges Like Water Scarcity, Food Waste and Nitrogen Fixation -

DG TAKANO Co., Ltd., a Tokyo-based design company committed to solving social and environmental challenges, will unveil its new "meliordesign" brand for the first time at Milan Design Week 2024 taking place from April 16 until 21, 2024.

Logo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108046/202403077688/_prw_PI1fl_ub0XGuFG.png

DG TAKANO's flagship product, the "Bubble90" extreme water-saving nozzle, reduces water usage by up to 95% compared to standard faucets, while also boosting cleaning power. With an 80% market share in Japan's restaurant sector and 50% in the supermarket space, users collectively conserve the equivalent of Osaka City's monthly water consumption every year (*1). The company's new "meliordesign" brand, pioneering the future of household convenience with the world's first self-cleaning dishware. Ever since its foundation, the company has been not only honored with a number of awards (*2) but also selected for a Japanese government program to support future unicorn start-ups (*3).

The company will debut its groundbreaking Zero-Waste Circular Agriculture system at Milan Design Week 2024. This end-to-end solution transforms 100% of the gray water and food waste into useful nutrients to power local, sustainable agriculture. The concept tackles the key environmental challenges of today, from water scarcity and food waste to ocean pollution and CO2 emissions. Moreover, it addresses the rapidly growing issue of nitrogen fixation in the best way possible: By avoiding chemical fertilizers entirely, it facilitates a vital reset of the nitrogen cycle.

Image of meliordesign's TABLE to TABLE: Zero-Waste Circular Agriculture system: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108046/202403077688/_prw_PI2fl_PeO1kcM6.jpg 

It is recommended that anyone who can be a business partner to accelerate meliordesign's project, consider implementing its ecosystem, or spread its idea, should contact the company.

Exhibition overviewPeriod: April 16 - April 21, 2024Venue: Superstudio Piu (via Tortona27 Milano) https://www.superdesignshow.com 

Information:https://meliordesign.com/ https://meliordesign.com/pages/milandesignweek2024 

Schedules for on-site event will be delivered via the following SNS links: (Hashtag: #meliordesign) https://www.instagram.com/meliordesign_official/ https://twitter.com/designersguildt https://www.facebook.com/dgtakano/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/dg-takano/ 

About DG TAKANO Co., Ltd.: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202403077688-O1-A9EXvClY.pdf 

Corporate website: https://dgtakano.co.jp 

Notes:

(*1) The population of Osaka City is as large as that of Rome in Italy and Chicago in the U.S. Figures based on in-house data.(*2) The company was selected for "J -Startups 2019" by METI.(*3) The company was conferred the Super Monozukuri Innovative Parts and Components Award by the Monozukuri Nippon Conference and Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun (2009). Masaaki Takano was named one of the "50 most influential Japanese people" by Nikkei Business (2019). The company won the Energy Conservation Grand Prize, sponsored by the Energy Conservation Center, Japan (2023).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dg-takanos-meliordesign-to-showcase-japanese-zero-waste-agritech-solution-in-support-of-europes-green-deal-at-milan-design-week-2024-302090149.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN62285 en US Ambiente Ambiente Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Energia ICT ICT Energia Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro green Deal at DG TAKANO's meliordesign design Week 2024 Week 2024
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, torna il bonus gite scolastiche da 150 euro
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Usa 2024, sfida tra Biden e Trump per la Casa Bianca
News to go
L'Aquila Capitale italiana della Cultura 2026
News to go
Giochi on line, le nuove regole
News to go
Putin: "Russia pronta a usare armi nucleari se minacciata la sua sovranità"
News to go
Bonus asili nido per bimbi nati nel 2024, requisiti e come richiederlo
News to go
Case green, ok finale del Parlamento Ue a direttiva: il piano
News to go
Transizione ecologica, un aiuto dai pagamenti elettronici
News to go
Indian Wells, l'impresa di Luca Nardi che ha battuto Djokovic
News to go
Fisco, più tempo per chi vuole mettersi in regola: ultime news
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Guterres: "Con operazione a Rafah civili in girone infernale"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza