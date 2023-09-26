Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 26 Settembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Digital Prosperity Awards Garner Global Recognition with Hundreds of Submissions

26 settembre 2023 | 20.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Application Deadline Extended to Promote Inclusivity and Global Innovation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) has announced an extension of the submission deadline for the Digital Prosperity Awards. The awards have garnered significant attention and interest from the global digital community, spanning government entities, private sector organizations, and civil society groups. This interest has prompted an extension of the application deadline, offering more entities the opportunity to participate.

 

In August, the DCO initiated the registration process for the Digital Prosperity Awards, inviting participation from public sector, private sector, and civil society organizations from all over the world. These awards aim to acknowledge outstanding digital contributions that drive progress and prosperity, with a particular focus on advancing the digital economy, a pivotal catalyst for sustainable growth on a global scale.

To date, the awards have received submissions from diverse corners of the world, including countries such as Chile, Costa Rica, Malawi, Senegal, and more, showcasing the international momentum behind this initiative. The awards have also received substantial support from ministers and representatives of the DCO's Member States. In response to this broad interest, the Digital Cooperation Organization has decided to extend the application deadline until October 31st.

Underlining the swell of governmental support, H.E. Dr. Ghita Mezzour, Minister of Digital Transition and Administration Reform, Morocco, commented: "In Morocco, we view digital technology as an accelerator of socio-economic development. The Digital Prosperity awards offer an excellent platform to showcase pioneering innovations and enable startups to connect with clients and investors on a global scale."

Rwanda's Minister of ICT and Innovation, Honorable Ms. Paula Ingabire, added: "We are greatly encouraged by Rwanda's active participation in the Digital Prosperity Awards. These awards are a fantastic chance for us to showcase our innovations and for our startups to connect with potential clients and investors worldwide. I encourage all our innovators to submit their projects before the nomination deadline."

Among the distinguished panelists judging the award are Daniel Marco, Digital Innovation Senior Advisor for the Government of Catalonia, Spain; Naseer Akhtar, President and CEO of InfoTech Group; and Hani AlGhofaily, Chairman of the Board of the Digital Economy Center in the Saudi Arabia.

To learn more about the award categories and the nomination process and submit or nominate a project, please visit the official Digital Prosperity Awards website at www.DigitalProsperityAwards.com

Contact:Yehia IssaM +971 55 778 3004E: yehia.issa@fleishman.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222043/Digital_Cooperation_Organization_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-prosperity-awards-garner-global-recognition-with-hundreds-of-submissions-301939342.html

in Evidenza