Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:54
Dimitra partners with Italian Coffee Giant Alkaff to Streamline EUDR Compliance in Italian Coffee Industry

13 agosto 2024 | 14.37
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Dimitra partners with Alkaff to help make Italy's coffee supply compliant, making them the first Italian coffee operator to take decisive steps towards compliance with European Union Deforestation Regulation.

CATANIA, Italy, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimitra, a leading blockchain-based operating system for agricultural technology, has today onboarded Alkaff, a Sicily based international green coffee trading corporation, to its EUDR Due Diligence Service (DDS) platform to ensure compliant coffee supplies in Italy. This platform utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to acquire and analyze farmer data and ensure market compliance with the upcoming European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), set to take effect at the end of 2024.

Reducing the burden of data management for green coffee traders, roasters and merchants in Italy, Dimitra's DDS platform receives, manages, analyzes and stores supply chain data for seamless communication with authorities and other supply chain operators. Once a supply chain is fully mapped, Dimitra's DDS will automatically prepare a Risk Assessment and Due Diligence Report and upon user confirmation upload all required data to the EU Information System, documenting compliance. Dimitra's DDS platform can act as a stand alone system or be fully integrated into any third party Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) environment.

Alkaff will employ Dimitra's tailored DDS platform and engage Dimitra's leading industry experts to map Alkaff's expansive supply chain, support Alkaff suppliers in farm-level data acquisition, and analyze the data provided by the suppliers to ensure a transparent, traceable, and EUDR compliant supply chain. Dimitra will integrate fully into Alkaff's software environment and also deliver traceability data directly to Alkaff's customer-facing application.

Maurizio Zugna, Dimitra, Italy Project Manager, said:"For Alkaff, the largest coffee merchant in Italy, to make this decisive step towards EUDR compliance proves once again that Rudi Albert, the company CEO, and his team understand the opportunities that come with the digitalization of global coffee chains. Dimitra's platform digitalizes the process making compliance that much more achievable."

Rudi  A lbert, CEO and Founder of Alkaff, said: "At Alkaff we pair our passion for coffee with a dedicated focus on innovation. We are excited to streamline EUDR compliance with Dimitra's advanced tools and origin experience."

Maurizio Zugna, Italy Manager at Dimitra, and Rudi Albert, CEO of Alkaff, are available for comment on request.

