Discovering Guizhou along the Belt and Road

GUIYANG, China, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ancient Silk Road, where diverse civilizations collided over two thousand years ago, created a brilliant glow. Fast forward to the modern Silk Road, the Belt and Road Initiative, which has facilitated extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits among countries.

Guizhou, in Southwest China, has made its mark on this era. The "Ten Years On: Guizhou Story along the Belt and Road" series reports, planned and implemented by Discover Guizhou of Guizhou Daily Press with exclusive support from Kweichow Moutai Co., Ltd., invite you to witness Guizhou stories along the Belt and Road.

Tire Ascendancy: Smart "Dream Factory" in Mekong Delta

Vietnam's LIEN ANH Production Rubber Co., Ltd has experienced a tenfold increase in its annual output in recent years, largely due to the involvement of Chinese enterprises in the Vietnamese rubber industry.

Guizhou Tyre Co., Ltd established its first overseas base in Tien Giang Province, Vietnam in 2019, and its subsidiary, Advance Tyre (Vietnam) Co., Ltd., has become the largest Chinese enterprise in the region.

The Vietnamese factory has effectively replicated the automation, intelligence, and informatization of Chinese factories, creating opportunities for Guizhou-manufactured products and empowering the local community in Vietnam.

Currently, 80% of Guizhou Tyre's rubber raw material supply comes from Vietnam, and the Vietnamese factory has provided over 1,000 job opportunities in Tien Giang Province.

Every day, thousands of containers carrying Vietnamese-produced Guizhou tires depart from Vietnam, spreading Chinese smart manufacturing across the world.

Georgia E60 Highway: Linking Eurasian Corridor through Caucasus

On November 3rd at 9 AM local time in Georgia, the tranquility of the Caucasus Mountains was shattered by the sound of cannon fire, marking the completion of Guizhou Highway Group's F4 tunnel on Georgia's E60 highway.

This highway stands as the sole transportation link connecting Georgia to the Asia-Europe transportation trunk line.

The F4 section of E60 Highway posed significant engineering challenges, and the specific technology employed by the Guizhou construction team garnered high praise.

As a result of this achievement, a Letter of Intent for a Sister Region-Province Relationship was signed between Georgia's Imereti region and Guizhou, showcasing the growing international cooperation and contribution of Guizhou's transportation and construction enterprises to the global road and bridge construction industry.

China-Laos Railway: Journey of Youths and Dreams

The China-Laos Railway, stretching 1035 kilometers, is a pivotal project that aligns with China's Belt and Road Initiative and Laos' strategy to transition from a land-locked country to a land-linked one.

"I've dreamt of working on the railway since I was a child. When I heard about the construction of the China-Laos Railway, I decided to study in China," shared Phonephimon MONECHANDY, a Laotian student in Guizhou, who is now employed as a locomotive repairer at the Vientiane engine workshop.

Laotian youths like Phonephimon are pursuing their ambitions in Guizhou. In 2016, the China-ASEAN Rail Transportation Education and Training Alliance was established in Guiyang, Guizhou, following the 9th China-ASEAN Education Exchange Week, laying the foundation for collaborative vocational education between the two sides through the China-ASEAN Vocational Education Flagship Program.

Chinese Liquor: Cultural Ambassador between China and Thailand

Moutai, a Chinese liquor, has been at the forefront of Chinese products venturing overseas since 1953. Thailand was the initial destination for Moutai's exports when it officially entered the international market in 1953.

"Chinatown in Bangkok is steeped in Chinese culture, and Moutai, as one of China's most renowned liquors, must have a presence here," said Mr. Piyapong Karnchanatanon, CEO of Siam Dragon (Asia-pacific) Co., Ltd, who chose to distribute Moutai liquor, valuing its cultural significance as well as its market value.

"This taste has never changed!" Mr. Yang Fan, the Chairman of Golden Star International Logistics Co., Ltd, reminisced about purchasing his first bottle of Moutai liquor from a grocery store in Chinatown 47 years ago.

From gaining recognition among local Chinese communities to securing a prominent position in Thailand's liquor market, this bottle of Chinese fine liquor, with its distinct Chishui River flavor from Guizhou, has been promoting shared cultural "beauty" worldwide. With the enduring charm of Chinese culture, it shines on the global stage.

