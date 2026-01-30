/DISREGARD RELEASE: LootBar/

We are advised by LootBar that journalists and other readers should remove the image in the news release "LootBar Strengthens Game Recharge Security with Innovative Approach", issued on January 2, 2026 by LootBar over PR Newswire, due to copyright concerns. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and cooperation.

