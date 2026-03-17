/DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd./

We are advised by Raytron Technology Co., Ltd. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Didi Autonomous Driving Partners with Raytron to Deploy Thermal Imaging in Next-Gen Robotaxi", issued on March, 17, 2026 by Raytron Technology Co., Ltd. over PR Newswire, as the release contained erroneous information.

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