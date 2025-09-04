circle x black
/DISREGARD RELEASE: SprintRay, Inc./

04 settembre 2025 | 21.41
We are advised by SprintRay, Inc. that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, SprintRay Acquires EnvisionTEC Dental Product Portfolio, Expanding Commitment to 3D Printing in Dentistry, issued 02-Sep-2025. The release was transmitted prematurely by PR Newswire. SprintRay, Inc. said a revised release will be issued later today.

