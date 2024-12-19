DMEGC Solar Introduces New Installer Friendly Module

DONGYANG, China, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DMEGC Solar is pleased to introduce the new and innovative member of the Infinity Series: the DMxxxM10T-B32HBT double glass module in a compact and easy-to-install design. Specifically designed for single-family homes and limited roof space, this module with its proven 2 x 2 mm glass structure, dimensions of 1542 x 766 x 30 mm and low weight of only 15.3 kg, allows for optimal roof space utilisation using the latest module technologies with the N-type TOC cell. The modules are expected to be available from the end of March/beginning of April 2025.

Compact and installation-friendly design

Compared to conventional modules, which typically weigh between 22 and 25 kg and measure 1762 x 1134 mm, this module sets new standards in handling and installation. It significantly reduces the physical demands of installation. The lighter and more compact design makes the day-to-day work of installers easier, especially on existing roof pitches in single-family homes with challenging installation conditions. These features contribute to the long-term health and performance of the skilled workers who are driving the energy transition.

High flexibility and efficiency

The DMxxxM10T-B32HBT also offers high flexibility and efficiency, especially for urban villas with hipped roofs. By increasing the PV roof coverage of up to +2 kW compared to typical 54 modules, it enables more flexible roof coverage.

Durability and mechanical strength

The innovative design with optimised frame geometry ensures exceptional durability and gives the module high stability with load ratings of up to +8100 Pa pressure load and -4000 Pa suction load. This robustness ensures long-term reliability and resistance to extreme weather conditions such as snow and wind.

Sustainability and certifications

The module is high performance and environmentally friendly, meeting strict ESG criteria, PFAS-free components and long-term stress tests with a transparent supply chain.

Warranty and reliability

The module is covered by a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year linear performance warranty.

With the DMxxxM10T-B32HBT, DMEGC Solar sets new standards in photovoltaics and offers - for some installers at last - a very interesting product solution in the TOP10 Tier 1 manufacturer market. Its dimensions also make it an interesting starting point for repowering systems. The new DMEGC solar module combines maximum efficiency, ease of use and environmental responsibility, making it an excellent Christmas gift for customers and installers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583959/cover_image.jpg