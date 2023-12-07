DMEGC Solar modules passed IEC extended stress tests, certified by TÜV Rheinland

DONGYANG, China, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, DMEGC Solar PV modules successfully obtained the IEC TS 63209-1:2021 extended stress tests certification issued by TÜV Rheinland, once again demonstrating the excellent quality and reliable performance of its module products.

IEC 63209 is an international standard for the testing of photovoltaic module expansion stress, published by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). The updated IEC 63209-1:2021 specifies the test methods and requirements for ground-mounted photovoltaic modules, including maximum power point tracking tests, performance tests, environmental adaptability tests, safety performance tests, and durability tests. These tests can help manufacturers better evaluate the performance and quality of photovoltaic modules and improve product design accordingly to enhance reliability and durability.

The series of tests conducted on DMEGC Solar N-type Modules covered multiple tests under the IEC 63209-1:2021 standard, including thermal cycling test TC200 (-40°C to 85°C, 200 cycles)/TC400(2 times intensified)/TC600(3 times intensified), damp heat test DH1000 (temperature 85°C, relative humidity 85%, 1000 hours)/DH2000(2 times intensified), mechanical load test (static load SML+dynamic load DML+thermal cycling TC50+humidity freeze cycle HF10), ultraviolet composite test (DH200+(UV60+TC50+HF10)x3+UV6.5), and PID test PID192 (2 times intensified).

The test results showed that DMEGC Solar N-type Modules performed exceptionally well in all reliability tests, with a decay rate much lower than the IEC's 5% standard. The decay rates under all basic and intensified test sequences such as TC, PID, DH, UV, DML were within 2%, with PID performance even lower than 0.6%. The overall performance not only surpassed that of P-type modules of the same size but also outperformed most N-type modules of other brands. Moreover, there was no significant change before and after the EL detection, demonstrating ultra-high reliability. It is worth noting that the components used in this test were randomly selected from mass production, with model DMXXXM10T-B78, which means that the mechanical loading performance of bifacial double-glass 78-cell large-size modules has met the intensified testing standards. Such outstanding reliability performance proves that DMEGC Solar is at the forefront of industry in terms of module reliability.

With the continuous launch of DMEGC Solar N-type Series Modules, their excellent reliability serves as a guarantee for all-scene solutions such as residential, commercial and industrial, and utility applications, bringing higher value to users of different types and leading the way for unlimited possibilities in photovoltaic development.

