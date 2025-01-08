Dr. Eyal S. Ron Joins AmacaThera Board of Directors to Drive Strategic Growth and Accelerate Innovation in Long-Acting Therapies

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AmacaThera, a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company revolutionizing long-acting therapies, announces the appointment of Dr. Eyal S. Ron to its Board of Directors. A seasoned entrepreneur and life sciences strategist, Dr. Ron brings over three decades of experience in developing and scaling groundbreaking healthcare solutions, corporate strategic growth, and patient-focused solutions. His expertise will guide AmacaThera as it advances both clinical pipeline products and strategic global partnerships.

"Joining AmacaThera's Board at this pivotal moment is a great honour," said Dr. Ron. "Having collaborated closely with the management team for some time, I am excited to contribute more actively as the Company advances into Phase 2 clinical trials for AMT-143 in post-operative pain. I am also eager to support the development of additional innovative therapies derived from the proprietary AmacaGel™ platform. This hydrogel technology has significant potential to overcome delivery challenges in the pharmaceutical industry across a range of indications and modalities."

"Dr. Ron combines unmatched scientific expertise combined with a track record of effective business leadership, making him a key driver of innovation and growth at AmacaThera." said Dr. Mike Cooke, CEO of AmacaThera. "His exceptional ability to foster innovation, establish strategic partnerships, lead business development initiatives, and provide strong governance will be instrumental in advancing the Company's strategic goals and accelerating the development of groundbreaking therapies. His appointment reinforces AmacaThera's commitment to scaling its transformative platform technology, AmacaGel™, to meet the needs of patients globally."

About AmacaThera

AmacaThera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advanced sustained-release hydrogel formulations designed to address critical challenges in therapeutic drug delivery. The Company's flagship platform, AmacaGel™, enables the development of long-acting therapies that enhance patient outcomes while minimizing systemic side effects. AmacaThera is driving innovation in key therapeutic areas, including pain management and oncology.

The Company's lead product, AMT-143, is currently advancing into Phase 2 clinical trials. It has demonstrated best-in-class pharmacokinetics, showing strong potential to as an alternative to opioid-based solutions in post-operative pain management.

AmacaThera's proprietary AmacaGel™ platform is a fast-gelling physical hydrogel composed of two well-established polymers. Designed to liquefy under shear force, AmacaGel can be delivered via a conventional syringe and rapidly forms a depot as it warms to body temperature. The platform's lead asset, AMT-143, is a slow-release, non-opioid local anesthetic that leverages the AmacaGel technology to provide long-acting post-operative pain relief.

AmacaThera is backed by prominent investors, including Lumira Ventures, BDC Capital, StandUp Ventures, MaRS IAF, and Changrong Capital.

About Dr. Eyal S. Ron

Dr. Eyal S. Ron has a proven track record of elevating biotech startups and steering them toward successful exits while delivering impactful solutions to patients and stakeholders. He played a critical role in developing cutting-edge products, including sustained-release oral dosage forms (Perfusia® and Plenity™), implantable biodegradable sustained-release devices (Gliadel®, Nutropin Depot®, InFuse®, and ProLease®), and biodegradable sealants (FocalSeal®). Dr. Ron has driven numerous companies to success, achieving exits valued at over $1 billion.

