Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Dragon eCommerce and Seeders Partner up to Conquer Digital Marketing in China

18 settembre 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon eCommerce, with over two decades of experience in Asian markets, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Seeders, a renowned online marketing agency from the Netherlands. Together, they are embarking on an exhilarating journey into the promising and dynamic realm of digital marketing and e-commerce in Greater China.

Navigating the Maze of Chinese Marketing and E-commerce

Fabian Schneider, Managing Partner at Dragon eCommerce, observes: "Companies looking to access or expand their business in the Chinese market face substantial challenges around transparency, rising cost of traffic, and creating impactful content. We know Greater China's digital marketing, SEO and e-commerce ecosystems can feel like a maze to international companies and our mission is to help them navigate and provide clarity. This perfectly aligns with Seeders' core values, and we are excited about this partnership."

Dennis Akkerman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Seeders, shares Fabian Schneider's excitement and sees this collaboration as a seamless fit with Seeders' overarching strategy as a cross-border marketing agency. "Dragon's remarkable track record in empowering international businesses to flourish in the Chinese market, coupled with Seeders' unparalleled online marketing expertise, is a recipe for success. Together, we aim to empower a multitude of companies to thrive in the vibrant Chinese market."

Adapting to the Unique Chinese Digital Landscape

The digital landscape in Greater China is a world of its own, vastly different from its European and Western counterparts. China boasts a distinctive array of online platforms, social networks, and search engines that dominate the market, including Baidu, WeChat, and Weibo. To succeed in this complex environment, a tailored approach to online marketing is not just a nice-to-have, it's critical.

Unlocking the Chinese Market's Potential

The alliance between Dragon eCommerce and Seeders signifies an exciting new chapter in China's e-commerce and online marketing landscape. As they embark on this journey together, they are poised to support clients seeking access – and success – in Greater China.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2212915/Dragon_eCommerce_Trading_GroupShot.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213039/Shanghai.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dragon-ecommerce-and-seeders-partner-up-to-conquer-digital-marketing-in-china-301929933.html

