Dyna.Ai Introduces Result as a Service at MWC Barcelona 2026 to Bridge the Enterprise AI ROI Gap

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As MWC Barcelona 2026 prepares to host the vanguard of the digital economy, the central challenge for the enterprise sector has shifted from AI adoption to AI accountability. Dyna.Ai (Booth CS91) showcases the strategic expansion of its Result-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, a strategic framework designed to move artificial intelligence beyond experimental pilots into a regime of measurable business outcomes.

The initiative comes at a time of "pilot fatigue" within European telecom and financial institutions. While investment in Large Language Models has surged, Dyna.Ai's latest research indicates that only a fraction of organizations has successfully converted AI trials into top-line revenue. Dyna.Ai's RaaS model directly addresses this execution gap by deploying Agentic Applications—autonomous systems capable of orchestrating complex workflows across Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX).

"The global C-suite is tired of paying for tokens; they want to pay for results," said Tomas Skoumal, Chairman and Co-Founder of Dyna.Ai. "At MWC Barcelona, we are proving that the future of enterprise AI lies in Agentic AI. Whether it is a Multilingual Voice Agent resolving a Spanish customer's billing inquiry or an internal application automating back-office HR tasks, the focus must shift from what AI can say to what AI can do. Our RaaS model ensures that Dyna.Ai's success is inextricably linked to our clients' actual business performance."

Key Solution Highlights at Dyna.Ai Booth CS91:

Dyna.Ai's participation underscores a strategic industry shift: global enterprises are demanding AI that delivers outcomes, not just insights. Leveraging a strong foundation in Asia, Americas, and the Middle East, the company is now building stronger ties across Europe, establishing its AI Workforce as a scalable, measurable solution for regulated industries and large-scale service providers.

Dyna.Ai is a leading AI-as-a-Service company headquartered in Singapore, delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions that turn advanced AI into measurable business results. The company provides AI-powered products and services that enhance customer experience (CX), improve employee experience (EX), and optimize core business operations, with solutions designed for practical enterprise deployment. With a global presence across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, Dyna.Ai powers financial institutions, contact centers, and more enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit www.dyna.ai.

