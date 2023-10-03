Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 03 Ottobre 2023
EAACI International Severe Asthma Forum (ISAF) Hybrid 2023: Advancing Severe Asthma Care

03 ottobre 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZURICH, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Organising Committee of the EAACI International Severe Asthma Forum (ISAF) is pleased to announce the upcoming ISAF Hybrid 2023 event, scheduled to take place in the historic city of Rome from October 05 to October 07, 2023. This event will unite global experts and emerging professionals to address the challenges of severe asthma and enhance patient care.

"This event is a unique opportunity for professionals in the field of severe asthma to come together, share insights, and collectively work towards better outcomes for patients," stated the VP Congresses of EAACI. "We believe that by combining our diverse knowledge and expertise, we can significantly impact on the treatment and management of severe asthma."

Through cutting-edge research, interactive sessions, and meaningful collaborations, ISAF 2023 aspires to advance the severe asthma field and enhance the well-being of those affected by this condition.

The Organising Committee of ISAF Hybrid 2023 is excited to welcome participants to this exceptional scientific event and looks forward to productive discussions and collaborations that will shape the future of severe asthma management. Whether attending in person or virtually, ISAF 2023 promises to be an enriching and engaging experience for all.

Visit https://eaaci.org/events_meetings/isaf-2023/ for registration and program details.

About EAACI

The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is the leading professional organization in the field of allergy and clinical immunology. EAACI strives to promote excellence in clinical care, research, education, and training in the field of allergy and clinical immunology. For more information about EAACI, please visit https://eaaci.org/ 

For more information, please contact our Marketing and Communications team at communications@eaaci.org

Contact for Media: Yaozi Moreno; +41 44 285 90 49

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236467/ISAF_Hybrid.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236465/EAACI_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236466/ISAF_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eaaci-international-severe-asthma-forum-isaf-hybrid-2023-advancing-severe-asthma-care-301944676.html

in Evidenza