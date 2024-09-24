Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 25 Settembre 2024
EADV Congress 2024: Semaglutide improves outcomes for obese patients with common skin condition, new study shows

25 settembre 2024 | 00.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

A pioneering study, presented today at the EADV Congress 2024, demonstrates the significant potential of semaglutide in treating hidradenitis suppurative (HS), a common and chronic skin condition, in people with obesity.

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the first study to explore the use of semaglutide for HS, marking a critical milestone in the search for effective treatments for this painful and debilitating condition.

HS is currently estimated to affect approximately 1 in 100 people, with obesity being a significant risk factor. The condition is characterised by painful abscesses and scarring, which can severely impact patients' quality of life. Despite advancements in managing HS, effective treatments remain limited and can cause serious side effects, highlighting a need for alternative and better-tolerated treatment options.

The study, which examined data from June 2020 to March 2023, assessed health outcomes for 30 obese patients with varying stages of HS. Patients received semaglutide – a glucagon-like peptide (GLP)-1RA – at a once-weekly mean dose of 0.8mg for an average of 8.2 months.

The results showed marked improvements in patient outcomes across several key measures.

Patients experienced fewer HS flare-ups, with the frequency of these episodes reducing from an average of once every 8.5 weeks to once every 12 weeks. Quality of life also improved significantly, reflected in a reduction of the Dermatology Life Quality Index (DQLI) score from an average of 13/30 to 9/30.

The average BMI of patients decreased from 43.1 to 41.5 and their mean weight dropped significantly from 117.7kg to 111.6kg, with one-third of patients losing 10kg or more during the treatment period.

Further positive changes were observed in the biochemical markers assessed. HbA1c levels decreased from 39.3 to 36.6, indicating better glycaemic control, while average CRP levels fell from 7.8 to 6.9, signifying reduced inflammation.

Dr Daniel Lyons, lead researcher, explains, "Our findings suggest that semaglutide, even at modest doses, can offer substantial benefits in managing HS. While the drug's role in promoting weight loss is well-established, what's particularly exciting is its potential to also reduce the frequency of HS flare-ups, contributing to the notable improvements observed in patients' quality of life."   

Dr Lyons adds, "The results are highly encouraging and could represent a major breakthrough in HS treatment. To build on this progress, larger randomised controlled trials are necessary to validate these findings."

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eadv-congress-2024-semaglutide-improves-outcomes-for-obese-patients-with-common-skin-condition-new-study-shows-302252994.html

