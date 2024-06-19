EchoStar Mobile and Actility Expand LoRaWAN IoT Coverage for Swisscom

Satellite IoT connectivity expands coverage footprint across Europe

MILTON KEYNES, England, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EchoStar Mobile Limited, an EchoStar (Nasdaq: SATS) company, announced Swisscom, Switzerland's leading ICT company, has turned to EchoStar Mobile and Actility to expand its LoRaWAN IoT footprint across Europe. EchoStar Mobile will provide capacity to support direct sensor-to-satellite operations, and Actility will provide interworking functions between Swisscom's terrestrial and EchoStar Mobile's satellite network to enable seamless network roaming through Actility's ThingPark Exchange roaming hub.

"Satellite connectivity serves as a powerful complement to our terrestrial LoRaWAN network, enabling the connection of IoT devices abroad and also in economically challenging rural areas," said Fredy Portmann, Head of Connected Business Solutions, Swisscom. "Through the seamless integration of EchoStar connectivity into our Swisscom Connectivity Management Platform, we empower our customers to roll out devices and experience a truly borderless IoT connectivity. This dynamic synergy expands the reach of our network, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for businesses in a seamlessly connected world."

Prior to working with EchoStar Mobile, Swisscom relied on terrestrial connectivity to provide IoT managed solutions for smart metering, environmental monitoring, tracking, agriculture, and smart building use cases. Now, Swisscom will be able to offer customers seamless integration of terrestrial and satellite networks and carrier-grade services through Actility's ThingPark Exchange roaming hub.

"EchoStar Mobile has the unique combination of technology expertise and satellite capacity to help Swisscom expand its LoRaWAN IoT footprint across Europe – serving customers across more verticals and geographies," said Telemaco Melia, VP and GM of EchoStar Mobile. "With these new capabilities, Swisscom customers will be able to access the full, borderless potential of connected IoT ecosystems at scale."

EchoStar Mobile's innovative pan-European LoRa®-enabled IoT network combines the low-power, long-range benefits of LoRa® with the wide-ranging, robust coverage of EchoStar Mobile's satellite services to provide a direct-to-satellite network solution that is transforming the potential of IoT and the advantages it offers many industries. EchoStar Mobile will be providing Swisscom with multi-year IoT satellite connectivity services.

"Across the industry, LPWAN network operators trust our ThingPark Exchange roaming hub to help them easily interconnect with the other public, private, and community networks," said Alper Yegin, CTO, Actility. "As a longstanding technology partner to Swisscom, we're honored that they are enlisting our platform, alongside satellite capacity from EchoStar Mobile, to offer reliable, seamless pan-European roaming services."

About ActilityActility is the world leader in low-power wide-area networks (LPWAN) industrial-grade connectivity solutions for the Internet of Things. Actility provides its ThingPark™ platform and network technology to deploy, operate and maintain public and private wireless IoT networks within a unified, scalable and versatile network infrastructure. The vast majority of nationwide LoRaWAN® network service providers (over 50) and hundreds of enterprises trust ThingPark™ all over the world. Through its subsidiary Abeeway, Actility also provides patented ultra-low power tracking solutions. ThingPark Market offers the largest selection of interoperable IoT gateways, devices and applications to simplify and accelerate deployment of numerous use cases.

About SwisscomSwisscom is one of the leading ICT companies in Switzerland and, with Fastweb, the strongest challenger in Italy. The company offers mobile, Internet and TV, as well as comprehensive IT and digital services to private and business customers. Swisscom is the most sustainable telecommunications company in the world and is 51% owned by the Swiss Confederation.

About EchoStarEchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator, and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Boost Infinite, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, Hughesnet®, HughesON™, and JUPITER™ brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

