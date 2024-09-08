EcoFlow Launched Global Brand Day in Berlin, Showcasing Innovations that Empower Over One Million European Users

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EcoFlow, a leader in portable power and renewable energy solutions, hosted the first EcoFlow Power Day on September 5 at the historic Industrial Museum Schöneweide in Berlin. The event, coinciding with IFA's 100th anniversary, marked the first stop of EcoFlow's worldwide brand initiative, offered a preview of EcoFlow's upcoming products and technologies to users, partners, media, and influencers.

Harald Köhler, Product Development Manager at EcoFlow, emphasized the significance of the event: "Today is a crucial moment for EcoFlow. By hosting the first EcoFlow Power Day at this historic location, we're not only presenting our latest innovations but also bridging the gap between the past and future of energy. Our new product line is a major step in meeting the changing needs of our customers. We're excited to show how our commitment to simplicity, flexibility, and reliability is shaping the future of mobile and private energy solutions."

Strengthening Commitment to the European Market with New Plans for Germany

Since entering the German market in 2020, EcoFlow has celebrated great success across Europe. With a steadily growing portfolio of solutions for portable power stations, balcony power plants, and solar systems for private households, the company has already convinced over one million* users in Europe. Recent collaborations, including partnerships with Tibber and Shelly, underscore this success. EcoFlow has been awarded several prestigious prizes such as the Deutschland Favorit Award and the German Innovation Award.

EcoFlow is pleased to further expand its presence in the German market through a new partnership with electricity provider Rabot Energy. Rabot Energy offers its customers the opportunity to significantly reduce their electricity costs through dynamic real-time stock market electricity prices. EcoFlow customers now have the choice between dynamic electricity tariffs from Rabot Energy or our first partner Tibber.

Building on this success, EcoFlow will continue to expand its relationships with local users and markets in Germany and Europe. As part of this strategy, EcoFlow plans to open its first German EcoFlow Store. Additionally, the first EcoFlow House has been built in Germany – an innovative space where customers can directly experience EcoFlow's energy solutions. These initiatives demonstrate the company's commitment to playing a central role in Europe's sustainable energy landscape.

Partners Praise Innovation as Company Teases New Products for IFA 2024 Launch

Merlin Lauenburg, Managing Director for Germany at Tibber, stated: "The combination of smart energy systems and dynamic tariffs allows consumers to save costs and is an important building block of the energy transition. As a Tibber partner, EcoFlow plays an important role in helping users use electricity intelligently and cost-efficiently. We look forward to further expanding our partnership with EcoFlow to jointly shape the future of electricity use."

Jan Rabe, CEO of Rabot Energy, added: "We are excited to work with EcoFlow, an emerging global market leader for sustainable energy solutions, to offer our dynamic electricity tariffs directly through their Home Energy Management System (HEMS). This seamless integration allows customers to optimize their energy consumption, reduce costs, and maximize the share of renewable energy. Together, we are proud to support the energy transition and bring smarter, more environmentally friendly solutions to households across Germany."

The product innovations presented at the EcoFlow Power Day were showcased to visitors at IFA 2024 at the EcoFlow booth (Hall 2, Stand 116). The company announced that more EcoFlow Power Days will follow worldwide in the future, where interested parties can experience the latest developments and announcements.

For more information about EcoFlow and its products, please visit the website at www.ecoflow.com.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide.

About TibberAs a green electricity provider, Tibber helps its customers to save electricity and make a contribution to the energy transition at the same time. To do this, Tibber buys electricity on the electricity exchange and passes it on to users - plus fees and charges - without a profit margin. With this new business model, Tibber earns nothing from the kilowatt hour consumed. Instead, the Tibber app not only offers transparency, but also the right tools with which Tibber's customers can reduce their own consumption. Tibber was founded in 2016 by Daniel Lindén and Edgeir Vårdal Aksnes and currently operates in Germany, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands. Read more at www.tibber.com.

About RabotRabot Energy, founded in Germany in 2021, offers dynamic electricity tariffs with 100% green electricity. Through AI-based optimization and passing on wholesale prices, customers can reduce their electricity costs by up to 40%. The app enables intelligent control of smart home devices. Rabot Energy supports households and businesses in the energy transition and increases the share of green electricity in energy consumption. With over 50,000 customers and more than 100 employees at locations in Berlin, Hamburg, and Munich, Rabot Energy is driving the sustainable energy future forward. More information at www.rabot-charge.de.

*The data is derived from internal reports.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2499225/image_5016319_37870927.jpg