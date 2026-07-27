Economist Enterprise research, supported by HCLTech, confirms confidence in AI is high for the Telecom, Media, Semiconductor and Technology (TMT) industry, but business impact is still limited

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, today announced the release of a new research report conducted by Economist Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of The Economist Group providing media solutions and intelligence services to organizations. Supported by HCLTech, the report examines how AI is reshaping competitive boundaries across the telecommunications, media and technology (TMT) industries and the widening gap between executive optimism and measurable business impact.

Based on insights from more than 200 C-suite executives across telecom, media, technology and semiconductor organizations in the U.S. and Europe, the research reveals that AI is accelerating convergence across the TMT ecosystem, forcing companies to rethink traditional industry boundaries as competitors, partners, adjacent verticals converge to create new sources of growth, differentiation and value.

The research also highlights an AI value paradox: while 91% of organizations believe their AI investments are delivering results, only one-third can measure the business value created, raising a critical question: how can organizations unlock AI's full potential if they cannot consistently quantify the value it generates?

The report further highlights an execution gap as organizations move from AI experimentation to scaled adoption. While talent upskilling ranks as the top future AI investment priority, only 20% of organizations currently have a strategy for AI upskilling or hiring within their AI initiatives. Additionally, despite rapid AI deployment, only 17% report that governance is actively shaping how their AI systems operate.

"Our research makes clear that industry leaders recognize how AI can unlock new revenue models, strengthen customer relationships and bring them closer to their end customers," said Charlotte Bullard Davies, Principal, Research Methods & Innovation at Economist Enterprise. "Organizations that successfully combine strategic focus, ecosystem collaboration and disciplined governance will be best positioned for future business growth."

"The boundaries that once separated TMT are rapidly dissolving as AI becomes embedded across every layer of the value chain," said Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer, and Global Head of Telecom, Media and Technology at HCLTech. "The next era of growth and competitive advantage will belong to organizations that move beyond AI experimentation and adoption toward industrialization, leveraging AI investments to deliver measurable business impact, create differentiated experiences and unlock new sources of growth."

To access the full report, The Value Edge: Powering the Next Era of TMT, please visit: https://uat.hcltech.com/value-edge-powering-next-era-tmt.

About Economist Enterprise

Economist Enterprise is the arm of The Economist Group that provides services to businesses, government agencies and financial institutions. Its work is grounded in The Economist Group's values of independence, integrity and progress. Economist Enterprise gives organizations the tools to make better decisions, take confident action and demonstrate leadership on a global stage.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology & Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2026 totaled $14.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

For questions about the research, please contact: media@economist.com

For further details, please contact:

Meredith Bucaro, Americas - meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com Elka Ghudial, Europe - elka.ghudial@hcltech.com James Galvin, APAC - james.galvin@hcltech.com Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East and Africa - nitin-shukla@hcltech.com

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