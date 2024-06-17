Eenovance Unveils Comprehensive Energy Storage Solutions at SNEC 2024

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 17th International Solar Photovoltaic and Smart Energy (Shanghai) Conference, Eenovance Energy proudly showcased its latest advancements in energy storage technology. The presentation featured a broad range of energy storage products and solutions, demonstrating Eenovance's commitment to innovation and excellence in the energy sector.

Eenovance's residential energy storage offerings include the MANA series, RT series, and CHAKRA series, designed for home energy storage systems ranging from 5 to 25kWh, with capacities extending up to 100kWh when multiple units are connected in parallel. These products provide safer, more convenient energy storage solutions for modern households.

As the world transitions to renewable energy, the instability and volatility of power supply present significant challenges. Commercial and industrial energy storage products from Eenovance offer unique advantages to address these issues. These solutions are essential for peak shaving, emergency backup power, dynamic capacity expansion, photovoltaic-storage-charging integration, microgrids, and grid quality management.

At SNEC 2024, Eenovance introduced the E-MATE series of commercial and industrial energy storage products, including the E-MATE 100-221-A air-cooled all-in-one system and the E-MATE 200-418-L liquid-cooled all-in-one system. These systems feature 314Ah high-capacity, long-life battery cells, modular designs for easy installation and maintenance, and efficient cooling management systems. Additional features include gas fire suppression systems, energy storage converters, and energy management systems.

For power generation and grid applications, Eenovance launched the next-generation G-Power 2500-5016-L string-type containerized energy storage system. This system integrates batteries and string PCS within a 20-foot standard container, offering a single cabinet capacity of 2.5MW/5MWh. It is designed for deep integration, safety, reliability, intelligence, and efficiency.

Eenovance Energy's self-developed Battery Management Systems (BMS), Power Conversion Systems (PCS), and Energy Management Systems (EMS) offer advanced technical features and powerful functionalities. These technologies enhance the performance and efficiency of energy storage systems, providing users with a more convenient, efficient, safe, and reliable energy supply.

Looking ahead, Eenovance Energy remains dedicated to product research and development, continually enhancing its competitive edge. The company aims to create more efficient, stable, and secure integrated photovoltaic and energy storage solutions, catering to various application scenarios and modes. This commitment supports the global transition towards green energy development.

Eenovance Energy will attend the Intersolar Exhibition in Munich, Germany, on June 19, 2024. We look forward to meeting industry professionals and showcasing our latest innovations.

For more information, please contact:

Mira LiPhone: +86-18312064809 E-mail: limeizhen@eenovance.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440013/Attendees_engage_Eenovance_Energy_s_innovative_energy_storage_solutions_SNEC_2024.jpg