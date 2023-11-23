Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 23 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 04:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

01:00 Ex modella Penthouse accusa Axl Rose dei Guns n' Roses: "Mi ha stuprata"

00:04 Israele-Hamas, tutto in bilico: slitta liberazione ostaggi, tregua a rischio

23:56 Olanda, chi è Geert Wilders: 'Mozart' di destra vince le elezioni e spaventa l'Ue

23:47 Processo a ultras Genoa, Cataldi: "Non ho minimizzato l'aggressione a mia moglie"

23:27 Pesaro, ai domiciliari per violenza sessuale evade. Le vittime: "Abbiamo paura"

22:10 Elezioni in Olanda, per exit poll vince la destra di Wilders: "Governeremo"

21:04 Giulia Cecchettin e l'audio alle amiche: "Voglio sparire dalla vita di Filippo"

20:50 Fisco: sottrazione fraudolenta, pm chiude indagini. Rischio processo per Sgarbi

20:33 Auto esplode al confine Usa-Canada, due morti. Fox News: "E' terrorismo"

19:54 Pmi, Colombo (Sace): "Con ‘Insieme 2025’ puntiamo ad aiutare 65mila imprese"

19:52 Pmi, Picozza (Informare): "Cresce export regione Lazio, al via collaborazione con SACE"

19:39 In Cina nuovo allarme dopo il covid, bambini colpiti da polmonite misteriosa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EirGenix's Breast Cancer Biosimilar Receives Marketing Authorization by EC

23 novembre 2023 | 04.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EirGenix Inc. (6589. TT) announced today that its trastuzumab biosimilar medicine (EG12014) which their commercial partner Sandoz plans to commercialise (150 mg, for intravenous use) had received a marketing authorization from the European Commission (EC). The marketing authorization in the EU will cover the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive (HER2-positive) breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancers, which are the same indications approved by the EC for the reference biologic, Herceptin®.

Sandoz AG and EirGenix signed a license agreement in April 2019. Under this agreement, EirGenix Inc. will remain responsible for the development and manufacturing of trastuzumab while Sandoz will hold the rights to commercialize the medicine upon approval in the global market (excluding Taiwan, China, Russia, and some Asian countries). Breast and gastric cancers are among the most frequently occurring in Europe, and combined, are responsible for nearly 200,000 deaths annually. Biosimilars have enormous potential to improve cancer care by substantially increasing access to these critical medicines.

The impact of both breast and gastric cancer in Europe is significant. Each year, over 355,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer, and with 92,000 deaths per year, it is the number one cause of cancer death among women. Gastric cancer is the sixth most common of all cancer types and with 107,000 deaths annually it is the fourth most common cause of cancer-related death in Europe. In up to 20% of breast cancers and up to 30% of gastric cancers diagnosed, a HER2 protein overexpression (or HER2 gene amplification) is detected resulting in an uncontrollable growth and division of cells. HER2 cancers are particularly aggressive cancer types that respond well to targeted treatment. The authorisation of EG12014 in Europe expands access to a vital, high-quality treatment for breast and gastric cancers helping to ease the burden of these diseases on patients and delivering important savings for healthcare systems to ensure sustainability.

EirGenix's trastuzumab biosimilar drug (EG12014) (150 mg lyophilized powder for injection) also received market approval by TFDA in June. The application of the health insurance pricing was  approved by the National Health Insurance Administration under the Ministry of Health and Welfare in mid-September, paving the way for the formal launch of the product in Taiwan. EirGenix develops a series of HER2-positive breast cancer product combinations, including the second-generation HER2-positive targeted antibody drug Perjeta® (Pertuzumab), which are continuously advancing into the Phase III clinical trial. With the successful market introduction of the products, further market expansion and strengthening of the product's international competitive advantage will be realized.

Website: www.eirgenix.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eirgenixs-breast-cancer-biosimilar-receives-marketing-authorization-by-ec-301996431.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN76362 en US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro marketing Authorization its trastuzumab biosimilar medicine marketing breast cancer
Vedi anche
News to go
Cybersicurezza, come cambia con l'intelligenza artificiale
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, è boom di chiamate al numero anti-stalking
News to go
Fonti rinnovabili e autoproduzione energia: cosa cambia per il cittadino
News to go
Maltempo Italia, allerta gialla per 11 regioni
News to go
Israele-Hamas, accordo per tregua e rilascio ostaggi
News to go
Lavoro, 430mila assunzioni dalle imprese a novembre
News to go
Kennedy, 60 anni fa l'assassinio
News to go
Violenza sulle donne, ok a ddl Roccella in commissione Giustizia
News to go
Sciabolata artica in arrivo sull'Italia: temperature giù di 16 gradi
News to go
Manovra 2024, ok Ue ma con alcune riserve: cosa chiede Bruxelles
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, Turetta in attesa di estradizione
News to go
Confartigianato, il videomessaggio della premier Meloni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza