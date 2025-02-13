EIT Food Accelerator Network announces its 2025 Corporate Programme Partners to drive innovation and food system transformation

LEUVEN, Belgium, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EIT Food Accelerator Network and EIT Food Corporate Venturing Services are proud to announce their 2025 Corporate Programme Partners: AAK, Avril, Barry Callebaut Group, Carbery Group, Cargill, Peter Cremer Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Deutsche Tiernahrung Cremer GmbH & Co. KG, Delta Cafés, Anadolu Efes, Corporación Hijos de Rivera S.L., Hochland, ICL Group, Kerry Group, Lantmännen, Mars Petcare, Martin Braun-Gruppe, Mondelēz International, Pascual Innoventures, Paulig Group and Unilever Foundry, with more corporates yet to be announced.

"We are excited to welcome this exciting cohort of corporates to the EIT Food Accelerator Network. Their unparalleled industry insights and global reach are invaluable in helping our startups transform their innovations into successful market-ready solutions. By combining their expertise and established market presence, the startup agility and our dynamic ecosystem, we aim to accelerate the development of sustainable and impactful food solutions." - Yulia Bodnar, EIT Food Accelerator Network Programme Manager

"At EIT Food, our Corporate Venturing services are designed to connect forward-thinking corporates with the most promising agrifood startups across Europe. Through the EIT Food Accelerator Network programme, we create a dynamic environment where companies can scout cutting-edge innovations, validate new technologies, and build strategic collaborations that drive real impact. We are excited to welcome our new corporate partners to the ecosystem and look forward to seeing the game-changing solutions that will emerge from these connections." - Belen Moscoso del Prado, EIT Food Corporate Venturing Manager

EIT Food Accelerator Network's corporate partners will have the unique opportunity to connect with cutting-edge AgriFoodTech startups and explore potential collaborations that drive real impact. Throughout the programme, they will engage in key activities such as reverse pitches, matchmaking sessions and tech validation cases, gaining direct access to startups both online and in-person. With the flexibility to choose one or two of the six Hubs focused on different innovation areas, partners can align with the themes that are most relevant to their business.

This year's themes are Circular solutions for food systems (Helsinki Hub), Food as medicine, (Haifa Hub), Resilient supply chains & reducing scope 3 emissions (Munich Hub), Future-resilient agriculture (Warsaw Hub), New ingredients and bioprocessing (Paris Hub), Sustainable food packaging (Bilbao Hub).

In 2024, EIT Food Accelerator Network facilitated over 70 co-pilot studies and more than 1300 one-on-one meetings between corporates and startups, fostering impactful collaborations. Beyond the programme, partners looking to develop a pilot or proof of concept (PoC) will also have the opportunity to leverage EIT Food's PoC Co-Financing Tool, reducing the risk of innovation and accelerating real-world solutions.

Since its inception, the EIT Food Accelerator Network has been instrumental in supporting more than 350 startups that are redefining the food landscape through technology, sustainability, and novel business models.

To gain exclusive access to the world's largest and most dynamic food innovation community, AgriFoodTech startups with game-changing solutions are encouraged to apply before 21 February 2025.

About EIT Food Accelerator Network

EIT Food Accelerator Network is a 2-3 month theme-based pan-European programme that enables the most promising AgriFoodTech startups to further validate their technology and advance their investment and commercial readiness.

The six EIT Food Accelerator Network Hubs provide privileged access to industry-leading corporates and support startups in identifying research centres, universities and facilities to achieve the ultimate goal - successful market adoption.

The EIT Food Accelerator Network links those who need innovation and technology, those who develop it and those who want to finance and scale it.

The EIT Food Accelerator Network links those who need innovation and technology, those who develop it and those who want to finance and scale it.

About EIT Food Corporate Venturing Services

EIT Food Corporate Venturing Services bridges the gap between industry leaders and breakthrough AgriFoodTech startups, creating a powerful ecosystem for innovation. Through the EIT Food Accelerator Network, corporates can access Europe's leading agrifood accelerator to engage with high-potential startups and cutting-edge technologies. Beyond the EIT Food Accelerator Network, EIT Food offers tailored programmes and ad-hoc scouting to address specific corporate challenges, from targeted innovation calls to pilot development and co-financing. Our structured approach helps corporates de-risk innovation, validate technologies, and build long-term collaborations that drive real impact in the agrifood sector.

Find out more at https://www.eitfood.eu/entrepreneurship/corporate-venturing

About EIT Food

EIT Food is the world's largest and most dynamic food innovation community. We accelerate innovation to build a future-fit food system that produces healthy and sustainable food for all.

Supported by the EU, we invest in projects, organisations and individuals that share our goals for a healthy and sustainable food system. We unlock innovation potential in businesses and universities and create and scale agrifood startups to bring new technologies and products to market. We equip entrepreneurs and professionals with the skills needed to transform the food system and put consumers at the heart of our work, helping build trust by reconnecting them to the origins of their food.

We are one of nine innovation communities established by the European Institute for Innovation & Technology (EIT), an independent EU body set up in 2008 to drive innovation and entrepreneurship across Europe.

Find out more at www.eitfood.eu or follow us via social media: X, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

