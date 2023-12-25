Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 25 Dicembre 2023
comunicato stampa

ELFBAR and LOST MARY showcase industry-leading manufacturing at FEWO smart plant

25 dicembre 2023 | 11.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Setting benchmark for tomorrow's vape intelligent production

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vape brand ELFBAR and vaping innovator LOST MARY, along with its manufacturing partner FEWO, today present a vape-dedicated smart plant in South China'sGuangdong Province.

The move is the latest outcome behind ELFBAR and LOST MARY to lead a transformation in manufacturing, delivery and testing of vape products.

"FEWO introduces a series of all-round intelligent and data-based production lines while exploring the frontier of full-process digitalization for vape manufacturing," said a FEWO spokesperson.

"This aligns closely with high-quality and standardization required by ELFBAR and LOST MARY products," the spokesperson added.

As a one-stop smart manufacturing service provider, FEWO smart factory boasts a monthly output of tens of millions of vapes for ELFBAR and LOST MARY.

Underpinned by state-of-the-art industrial digital technologies, FEWO's smart factory features fully automated production lines, ranging from laser welding to cotton atomizing coil coating, to e-liquid pod assembly and filling, to the printed circuit board (PCB) wielding, to device assembly, to packaging. Moreover, the innovative factory is certified by Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), ensuring that vaping products are consistently high in quality from batch to batch and controlled according to quality standards.

FEWO has also established a full-process digital monitoring system on its automated lines, in order to inspect and maintain the whole industrial process in a real-time manner, thereby securing the efficiency and quality of production.

With an end-to-end smart logistics system, FEWO guarantees the prompt delivery of each shipment. By remote-control technologies, such as unmanned forklifts, robot arms, transfer lines, and automated guided vehicles, the plant streamlines the delivery process while building up an automated storage and retrieval system in its warehouse to manage the inventory and clients' orders.

Meanwhile, every ELFBAR and LOST MARY vape from the smart factory has undergone a series of tests, including toxicological tests, e-liquid, and vapor chemical composition analysis, product reliability assessment, material testing, and electronic and battery safety testing. FEWO has also developed a lab compliant with the European Union Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive (RoHS) to evaluate the environmental impact of products.

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer and innovator in the global vaping industry, with an unwavering dedication to exploring new inspirations and unlocking more possibilities in life by providing distinct vaping experience to meet global users' diverse palates. Meanwhile, ELFBAR has stayed true to its commitment to compliance, youth protection, and sustainable development in all the global markets where it markets.

About LOST MARY

Global vaping innovator LOST MARY is dedicated to discovering the true value of vaping, setting the industry's trend, and benchmarking in product quality. For years, LOST MARY has progressed in breaking free from traditional product forms, navigating into unchartered innovation territories, and bringing the best possible user experience with new designs, technologies and flavours.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307412/image_5023697_20594030.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2307413/image_5023697_20594155.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832287/elf_bar_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elfbar-and-lost-mary-showcase-industry-leading-manufacturing-at-fewo-smart-plant-302022168.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza