Elit'Avia partners with Avionmar, further enhancing aircraft sales & acquisitions offerings

Elit'Avia International announces strategic partnership with Austria based business jet sales and acquisitions firm Avionmar, expanding its global aircraft sales and acquisitions offerings

SAFI, Malta, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elit'Avia International, a privately held provider of fully integrated private aviation solutions, today announced a partnership with Austria based Avionmar, a global leader in the financing, acquisitions, sales and leasing of business aircraft, helicopters, and commercial aircraft.

"As part of Elit'Avia's growth strategy, we have formally entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Avionmar. This partnership leverages our extensive experience, further enhancing our business jet sales and acquisitions offering, and allowing us to better serve our clients worldwide," says Michel Coulomb, CEO and Accountable Manager at Elit'Avia International.

Both Elit'Avia and Avionmar have decades of business aviation sales and acquisitions transactional experience – having sold hundreds of business jets globally with a value of over 10 billion USD.

"Avionmar is pleased to partner with Elit'Avia, whom we have had the pleasure to work with in various capacities over the past decade. Our partnership will further enhance our ability to remain a top resource for business aviation sales and acquisitions, while ensuring we retain our boutique approach to offering our brand of tailor-made solutions our clients have come to expect." Stefan Duller, CEO, Avionmar

As the business aviation industry continues to experience a shift in demand globally, Elit'Avia's partnership with Avionmar will ensure those looking to buy or sell a business jet have access to an unmatched international reach, data-driven market analysis, and an expert sales team that possess decades of experience navigating all aspect of business jet transactions.

Headquartered in Malta, Elit'Avia is a fully integrated provider of private aviation solutions including aircraft management, aircraft charter, sales and acquisitions, and technical oversight services, through the Elit'Avia International and Elit'Avia Americas brands.

The Elit'Avia team is guided by its commitment to safety, service, integrity, transparency, and sustainability. Currently, Elit'Avia manages a mixed fleet of 25 business and cargo aircraft for charter and private use, through our Maltese and San Marino AOC's, and FAA Part 135 certificate. Aircraft types include Gulfstream, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer, Hawker, Cessna, and Boeing models. For more information, please visit www.elitavia.com.

Media Contact: Elit'Avia, Chris Langan, Director of Marketing, chris.langan@elitavia.com, Tel: +1 514 754-9980; Avionmar, Anna Widowitz-Stern, Sales Engineer, anna.stern@avionmar.com, Tel: +43 (0) 4272 44 7 66

