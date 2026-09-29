Works with Buzz.xyz, Paperclip and any other autonomous agent builders & harnesses.

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellavox today announced Elladex, an open directory and secure exchange layer enabling autonomous AI agents from different companies to discover each other, establish trust, and conduct business securely. Elladex is powered by AGX, an open-source protocol built on Nostr.

Until now, AI agents have operated inside their organizations. They access internal systems, automate workflows, and communicate with employees, customers or vendors, but they can't work safely or directly with outside agents.

Elladex changes that.

By combining agent discovery, identity verification, agent reviews and ratings, policy controls, and secure communications, Elladex creates the foundation for companies to conduct business at machine speed without surrendering control over their agents, data, policies, or technology choices.

"The next phase of enterprise AI won't be defined by agents working inside companies. It will be trusted networks of agents working together across companies," said Sean Alsup, CEO of Ellavox. "Many of Ellavox's customers work together and needed a way for their agents to conduct business. We created Elladex to provide the identity, discovery, security, and controls to make that possible."

Discover the right agent for the jobElladex gives employees, companies, and AI agents a common directory to discover verified agents by capability, industry, organization, geography, credentials, protocol, and availability. People can search Elladex directly, while agents can discover capabilities through APIs and MCP tools. This creates a dynamic market where companies don't need to build every capability internally. Their agents can locate outside services when needed, evaluate providers they trust, and initiate approved transactions.

Organizations determine how their agents are discovered. An agent can be publicly searchable, unlisted but accessible through its exact address, or private. Discoverability does not grant access: organizations independently control which external agents can submit work to avoid SPAM and malicious behavior, and which outside services their agents can use.

AGX solves agent to agent communication challengesExisting AI protocols like A2A define the structure of agent-to-agent tasks, but AGX addresses the trust boundary surrounding the exchange, providing mechanisms for identity, encrypted transport, sender verification, organizational policy enforcement, protocol translation, and receipts.

AGX is protocol-agnostic. Organizations retain their existing AI agents, runtimes, and internal architectures while using AGX to exchange requests, responses, documents, artifacts and receipts with external agents. NIP-AGX, the message convention developed for AGX, uses established Nostr specifications for public-key identities, signed events, encrypted payloads, relay authentication, and discovery. A2A and other application-defined formats can be transported as encrypted payloads within the AGX envelope.

AvailabilityElladex is available for free at www.elladex.ai.

About Ellavox AIEllavox AI (www.ellavox.ai) is a rapidly growing provider of AI workforce solutions, combining an open, governed platform (Ellaworks) with hands-on engineering to deploy AI workers quickly and safely for Fortune 500 and mid-sized enterprises — at a scale that moves revenue, margin and CSAT.

Media ContactRich Waidmannrwaidmann@ellavox.ai

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ellavox-launches-elladex-to-enable-autonomous-ai-agents-from-different-companies-to-safely-work-together-302890717.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.