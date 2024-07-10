Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Enerkem Announces Appointment of New CEO

10 luglio 2024
MONTREAL, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enerkem, the leading technology provider enabling low-carbon fuels and chemicals production from waste, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michel Chornet as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), succeeding Dominique Boies in this role. This announcement follows a series of important changes to prepare for the next phase of the company's growth.

Michel Chornet, already an integral part of Enerkem's leadership team for many years, assumes the role of CEO with immediate effect. The appointment was a natural one as Michel's family founded Enerkem in 2000 with cofounders Esteban Chornet (his father) and Vincent Chornet (his late brother). Michel brings more than 25 years of experience in technology development, business development, plant start-ups, performance, financing activities, and growth management as well as R&D. He has been with Enerkem for over 17 years in various leadership positions, and he notably headed business development activities as well as technology management.

Michel succeeds Dominique Boies, who has been steering Enerkem through pivotal milestones over the past seven years. Dominique Boies first served as CFO of Enerkem before assuming the role of CEO in 2019. Under his leadership, Enerkem achieved significant milestones, including critical phases like the launch of Enerkem's first-of-a-kind commercial project Varennes Carbon Recycling currently in construction in Quebec, advancing multiple major projects and securing strategic financial partnerships.

Reflecting on Dominique's contributions, Michel expressed immense gratitude for his predecessor's leadership and dedication. "Dominique has laid a robust foundation for Enerkem's future success, and I am honored to build upon the foundation," Michel remarked. "Dominique will forever be part of Enerkem's journey, and we extend our heartfelt thanks for his contributions."

Looking ahead, Michel emphasized Enerkem's commitment to building upon its current achievements. "Our focus remains on accelerating commercialization efforts to help decarbonize the hard-to-abate sectors around the globe," Michel noted. "We strongly believe we have the best available technology to decarbonize the maritime industry via our low carbon biomethanol, aviation via our best of class 2nd generation SAF, and circular chemicals. I am very proud to lead the organisation and our exceptional pool of talents as we embark on this new chapter and I am confident in our collective ability to achieve greatness". 

About Enerkem

Founded in 2000, Enerkem commercializes its groundbreaking gasification technology transforming non-recyclable waste into biofuels, low-carbon fuels and circular chemicals for hard-to-abate sectors, including sustainable aviation and marine fuels. Its solution tackles both challenges of waste management and dependency on fossil fuel products while contributing to the development of a circular economy for a sustainable, net-zero-carbon future. For more information, please visit www.enerkem.com   

Source: Enerkem Inc.; Media Relations, Valérie Gonzalo, gonzalo@videotron.ca

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458330/Enerkem_Inc__Enerkem_Announces_Appointment_of_New_CEO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enerkem-announces-appointment-of-new-ceo-302193812.html

