circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Febbraio 2025
Aggiornato: 08:33
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

ENGWE Launches the Mapfour N1: Budget-friendly, High-Performance E-Bike for Urban Commuters

24 febbraio 2025 | 08.33
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a global leader in electric bicycles, is proud to announce the launch of the Mapfour N1 , the first model in its highly anticipated Mapfour series. Available for pre-order from February 24 to March 5, 2025, the Mapfour N1 commuter ebike combines high performance, lightweight design, and exceptional affordability, making it the ideal solution for urban commuters seeking a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation.

Exclusive Pre-Order Offer:

Those who pre-order will receive an exclusive early bird package, which includes €100 off discount, free rear rack, mudguard, kickstand, and a gift package that includes a rear rack bag, mobile phone holder, and lock, the total valued at over €278.

Baron, ENGWE's Product Manager, commented, "Since we announced the Mapfour lineup in January, we've received overwhelming interest from customers. Many expected the N1 to be priced between €2,000 and €3,000, but we're thrilled to launch it at a more affordable price. This aligns perfectly with Mapfour's mission to provide high-quality, environmentally friendly mobility solutions to a wider audience, revolutionizing daily commutes with sustainable, budget-friendly, healthy, and hassle-free travel options."

Mapfour N1 Air ebike-The lightest 100KM Range Carbon e-bike around €1000

Mapfour N1 Pro-The Most Powerful and Secure Carbon City E-Bike Under €2000

For more details or to place a pre-order, visit ENGWE's official website. Don't miss your chance to be one of the first to experience the Mapfour N1 from February 24 to March 5, 2025—the future of affordable and efficient urban commuting!

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8o7Im7yntjE

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/engwe-launches-the-mapfour-n1-budget-friendly-high-performance-e-bike-for-urban-commuters-302382796.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN25051 en US Sport ICT Turismo Altro Sport Trasporti_E_Logistica Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Aste online, ecco cosa cercano gli italiani
News to go
Droga, Saverio Romano presenta proposta di legge: obbligo test per toghe e medici
News to go
Ricerca, Bernini: "Decreto finanzia con 37,5 milioni nuovo contratto"
News to go
Anm: "Da potere esecutivo ancora attacchi a giudice"
News to go
Sciopero mezzi 24 febbraio 2025, orari e fasce di garanzia
News to go
Napoli, terra trema ancora ai Campi Flegrei
News to go
Stipendi reali, la situazione in Italia
News to go
Agenzia delle Entrate: nel 2024 recuperati 33,4 miliardi da lotta evasione
News to go
Ancora attacchi hacker filorussi contro siti web italiani
News to go
Papa Francesco, notte tranquilla al Gemelli: come sta
News to go
Bonus elettrodomestici, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Migranti, Meloni: "Italia determinata a portare avanti protocollo con Albania"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza