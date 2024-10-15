Epitomee Medical to Present the Epitomee Breakthrough Oral Delivery Platform at PODD 2024 Conference

CAESAREA, Israel, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epitomee Medical Ltd. (TASE: EPIT) announces today that the company leadership intends to present Epitomee's Oral Delivery of Biologics Platform at the 14th Annual PODD Conference - Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery, taking place in Boston, MA, October 28-29, 2024.

Presentation Title: "Breakthrough Device for Oral Delivery of Biologics". Date & Time: October 22, 2024, 2:30 PM – 2:45 PMPresenter: Dr. Gil Cohen, PhD, VP R&D

Epitomee's presentation will cover the following topics:

The PODD Conference, in its 14th year, brings together over 800+ delegates from pharma, biotech, drug delivery, investors and academia. The event fosters collaboration across industries, to develop more effective therapies, improve the patient experience and extend the lifecycle of medicines. PODD features innovative technologies to enhance the delivery of various drug types, including proteins, peptides, oncology therapeutics, small molecules and others. This year's annual keynote will be delivered by Dr. Robert Langer of MIT.

Join us at PODD 2024 to learn how Epitomee Medical is transforming biologics delivery.

About Epitomee Medical:Epitomee Medical, co-founded by Shimon Eckhouse, PhD and led by CEO Dan Hashimshony, PhD, is a pioneering health solutions company, committed to advancing innovative therapies. With a focus on safety, efficacy, and improving quality of life, Epitomee leads advancements in weight management and biologic drug delivery. For more information, visit: epitomeemedical.com

Contact details:Safi Landskroner, VP of Business Development: safi@epitomeemedical.com

