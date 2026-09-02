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Epsilor's New Ultra High Capacity 6T Batteries for Military Vehicles Outperform Market with 4,400Wh/174Ah Energy Capacity

02 settembre 2026 | 09.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Epsilor's COMBATT 6T battery provides the highest energy density and capacity in the world. MIL-PRF-32356C compliant and NATO standard, Epsilor's newest 6T is currently under production and will be showcased atthe International Defence Industry Exhibition (MSPO) in Kielce, Poland, September 8 – 11, 2026.

KIELCE, Poland, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd., an Ignium company and world-recognized developer and manufacturer of smart Li-Ion batteries and charging solutions, announced that its flagship COMBATT ELI-52526-GM 6T has entered full production. MIL-PRF- 32565C and NATO-standard compliant, Epsilor's 6T battery supplies the highest energy in its category at 4,400Wh / 174Ah.

Epsilor's COMBATT 6T battery is designed for military vehicles, deployable tactical autonomous power systems, mobile command posts, tactical shelters, and deployable weapon systems. The COMBATT ELI-52526-GM 6T with the highest energy in its class enables longer silent watch missions while reducing fuel consumption, maintenance requirements and overall vehicle lifecycle costs. The ruggedized battery pack is designed for harsh military environments to support modern hybrid vehicle architectures, high-power payloads, electronic warfare systems, sensors, and communications equipment.

"Our goal was to redefine what users can expect from their 6T battery on the battlefield," said Ronen Badichi, General Manager & CEO of Epsilor Electric Fuel. "Growing demand among our defense customers for higher energy 6T batteries pushed us to expedite production and we are proud to introduce this product ahead of schedule."

"Demand for energy is always a challenge," said Merav Kolody Shubeli, Sr. Director of International Sales at Epsilor. "We accelerated the scale-up process from development to battery production to meet the needs of our clients."

The COMBATT 6T will be displayed at MSPO alongside Epsilor's full range of military batteries and chargers with the highest energy density.

About Epsilor

Epsilor Electric Fuel Ltd. is a world recognized developer and producer of smart batteries, chargers, and mobile power management systems for defense, aerospace, medical, transportation, industrial, and marine applications. 

About Ignium

Ignium is a purpose-built merchant provider of components and solutions for current and next-generation weapons systems to the U.S. and allied defense industrial base.

To learn more, visit Epsilor (www.epsilor.com), or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:Merav Kolody Shubeli,Senior Director, International Sales & MarketingEpsilor Electric Fuel Ltd.merav.ks@epsilor.com+972-52-8600364

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/epsilors-new-ultra-high-capacity-6t-batteries-for-military-vehicles-outperform-market-with-4-400wh174ah-energy-capacity-302867377.html

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