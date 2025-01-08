Erwan Le Duff appointed CEO of SQLI

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SQLI, a European digital services group, announces the appointment of Erwan Le Duff as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. He succeeds Philippe Donche-Gay, who has held this position since September 2020. This change marks a new stage in the company's development.

A turnaround confirmed

Philippe Donche-Gay will remain Chairman of the Board. Under his leadership, the company will have weathered the Covid crisis, achieved a durable turnaround in its financial performance, and recorded growth in line with the market.

Philippe Donche-Gay commented: "After four years as Chief Executive Officer, I am proud of the progress made by SQLI and its position among the digital transformation players. I am convinced that Erwan Le Duff has the required expertise and leadership to lead the company to new successes."

A wealth of experience at the service of the Group

Before joining SQLI in September 2024 as Chief Operating Officer, Erwan Le Duff headed Odigo, a company specialized in CCAAS (Contact Center as a Service) solutions, since 2015. He has also spent a large part of his career within the Capgemini group, where he held strategic positions in the Telecommunications sector before taking over as CEO in 2011.

Under his leadership, SQLI aims to strengthen its commitment to its employees, partners and customers, while consolidating the Group's position in key sectors such as customer experience, composable commerce, artificial intelligence and data.

Erwan Le Duff comments: "I'm honored to be named CEO of SQLI, and determined to pursue the development of the Group. Together with our teams, customers and partners, we will continue to innovate and meet the challenges of our sector in order to consolidate our position as a key player."

