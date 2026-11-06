essential COSTA RICA named Place Brand of the Year at City Nation Place Awards in London

LONDON, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- essential COSTA RICA was named Place Brand of the Year at the 2026 City Nation Place Awards. The country also received the Best Citizen Engagement award and was Highly Commended for Best Communication Strategy. Costa Rica competed alongside entries from Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and other countries.

The awards ceremony took place Thursday in London as part of the City Nation Place Global conference.

"These honors reflect how our country brand turns vision into action. Costa Rica's reputation can open doors for our products while bringing people closer to the efforts to protect nature that define our country. We make this possible by working with businesses, public institutions, communities and organizations that share this purpose. We are proud to accept these awards on behalf of Costa Rica," said Adriana Acosta, Director of the essential COSTA RICA country brand.

The initiatives that earned essential COSTA RICA these honors include:

"Costa Rica, Place Brand of the Year, continues to strengthen its international reputation through strategic thinking and consistent, high-quality execution. The judges were impressed by the range of initiatives developed over the past year and their clear focus on building national identity through projects with the potential to create a legacy and sustained impact. These initiatives also show how a country brand can build positive perceptions to create opportunities in areas such as trade and sports. It is an ambitious and meaningful effort that demonstrates how a place brand can become a significant national asset," said Clare Dewhirst, founder and CEO of City Nation Place.

The three honors received Thursday added to essential COSTA RICA's record at the international awards. In 2022, the brand won Best Use of Design for Costa Rica's biometric passport. In 2024, it received a special mention for Best Use of Data for a strategy using artificial intelligence and data analytics.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essential-costa-rica-named-place-brand-of-the-year-at-city-nation-place-awards-in-london-302932082.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.