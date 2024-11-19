Cerca nel sito
 
ETOE Unveils Innovative Projectors with Built-in Google TV for AV Enthusiasts - Developed by Anker's Former Head of Projectors

19 novembre 2024 | 02.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BERLIN, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ETOE (Easy to Enjoy) is the first LCD projector brand with Google TV authorization, founded and developed by Jeric Li, who has 15-year experience in R&D of projection. As the first manager of laser projectors and the previous lead of Anker's projection category, Jeric has successfully led to several groundbreaking products, including the world's first coke-can-shaped projector, the first Android TV projector, and the first fully sealed LCD projector, all of which have received unanimous praise from users.

Sourced from renowned manufacturers including Acer, Koda, and SoftBank, ETOE ensures quality and reliability in every device. Since its establishment in September 2021, ETOE has concentrated on sales in the US and Japan, where it has achieved notable recognition as a Top-three Projector Brand in Japan and a Bestseller on Rakuten.

In November 2024, ETOE will enter the EU market with two newly-released standout products: the Seal Pro and E3 Pro, aimed at providing state-of-the-art AV solutions to customers worldwide.

Seal ProE3 Pro

Pricing and Availability

The new projectors will be available from November 19th on Geekbuying.com, Geekbuying.pl, Geekmaxi.com, Geekmall.com and Amazon.com with great discounts. All ETOE's projectors are licensed for Google TV. Stay tuned for more new releases:

Starfish

About ETOE

ETOE is dedicated to enhancing audiovisual enjoyment for movie chasers, gaming enthusiasts, and tournament fans. Whether for home parties, karaoke, or outdoor movies, ETOE aims to meet customers' diverse projection needs.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etoe-unveils-innovative-projectors-with-built-in-google-tv-for-av-enthusiasts---developed-by-ankers-former-head-of-projectors-302309268.html

