Europe Becomes a New Strategic Hub for ChangAn Automobile's "Vast Ocean Plan" as Global Growth Accelerates

Review of the Globalization Journey of the Vast Ocean Plan

MUNICH, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChangAn Automobile ("ChangAn" or "the Company"), an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company, launched its CHANG-AN, DEEPAL, and AVATR brands in Europe on March 21 in Germany, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic relations, marking a new phase in its Vast Ocean Plan. The Company's Dubhe Plan 2.0 and global R&D system aim to enhance technological competitiveness, while reinforcing its innovation in intelligent mobility while reinforcing its presence in Europe and accelerating its localisation strategy.

Since the launch of the Vast Ocean Plan in April 2023, ChangAn's global strategy has shifted gears. The Company has expanded its international influence through a series of key milestones. The Company held a Southeast Asian brand launch in November 2023, followed by Latin American and Middle East-Africa launches in mid-2024. In September 2024, it established a German subsidiary to strengthen its European presence.

ChangAn operates multiple production bases across China and Asia-Pacific, with a global R&D presence spanning 10 countries and a team of 18,000 experts. Its extensive network of branches, factories, dealerships, and service personnel supports its international growth and collaboration efforts.

As a result of these efforts, ChangAn's overseas sales have experienced remarkable growth. In 2024, the Company's international sales reached 536,196 vehicles, up 49.6% year over year, with January 2025 sales totalling 62,016, a 10% increase.

ChangAn entered the European market in 2003, establishing the ChangAn European Design Center to integrate global design trends and enhance its international R&D capabilities. With an integrated system covering research, production, and sales, the Company has built strong brand trust. Its European presence boosts R&D capabilities and helps meet local market needs, with technical centres playing a key role in innovation and utilising Europe's advanced automotive expertise.

Entering 2025, ChangAn remains committed to its long-termism and localisation-driven strategy, focusing on sustainable growth and deeper market integration. Expanding into Europe allows ChangAn to meet strict industry standards and build consumer trust. The Company is enhancing local production and supply chain efficiency while introducing region-specific models to cater to diverse markets.

As ChangAn expands globally, it remains committed to safety through rigorous testing and compliance with international standards. The DEEPAL S07's five-star Euro NCAP rating in late 2023 highlights its dedication to quality and safety. The Company also enforces ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System, ensuring a secure operational environment as it strengthens its presence in Europe and beyond.

"ChangAn is an open and collaborative company driven by a clear mission: to lead sustainable mobility and benefit human life," Zhu Huarong, Chairman of ChangAn Automobile, said. "Along the way, we've consistently learned from Europe – a hub of innovation and home to some of the world's leading automotive companies. "

Together with global partners, the Company strives to deepen collaborative innovation and build ChangAn into a world-class brand in the automotive industry.

About ChangAn Automobile

ChangAn is an intelligent low-carbon mobility technology company with an international design team of over 915 experts from 31 countries, diverse brands such as CHANG-AN, DEEPAL, AVATR, and joint ventures ChangAn Ford, ChangAn Mazda and JMC. ChangAn Automobile has a strong product breadth and diversity that includes passenger vehicles, pick-ups, and light commercial vehicles. With stronger capabilities and industrial upgrading driven by technology innovation, ChangAn Automobile is committed to sustainable mobility innovation on the road to becoming a world-class auto brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648106/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648107/2.jpg