Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 19 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 19:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:54 Covid, l'appello del dg Oms: "Resta minaccia per salute globale"

18:49 Sciroppo contaminato, alert Oms: si indaga su origine prodotto

18:36 Mondiali nuoto Fukoka 2023, tanti italiani in gara domani 20 luglio: calendario e dove vederli

18:23 Da Altroconsumo i consigli anti-afa per vestiti, auto, ambienti e farmaci

18:14 Carburanti, Antitrust avvia istruttoria contro sette compagnie

18:02 Tour de France 2023, Felix Gall vince la 17esima tappa

17:52 Colosseo, Coopculture si difende: "Dispiaciuti per istruttoria, ma fiduciosi in verifiche Antitrust"

17:34 Patrick Zaki, presidente egiziano al Sisi concede la grazia

17:28 Ucraina, Prigozhin alla Wagner: "Stop a impegno in guerra, ora missione Africa"

17:27 Calciomercato Milan, ufficiale l'arrivo di Reijnders: contratto fino al 2028

17:14 Riforma giustizia, ok Mattarella a presentazione ddl Nordio a Camere

16:43 Aviaria, Oms: "Virus preoccupa, altamente pericoloso per l'uomo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

"Europe in the Crosshairs" - New Strider Report Details How China Systematically Recruits and Leverages Talent and Intellectual Property of Europe's Top Semiconductor Companies to Increase Domestic Capabilities

19 luglio 2023 | 18.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Over the past two decades, the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party has constructed operations across Europe to recruit thousands of individuals from premier semiconductor and technology companies to PRC-based firms to advance its integrated circuit industry

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. today released a new report detailing the People's Republic of China's (PRC) recruitment of leading scientists, technologists, and executives from European companies to develop advanced semiconductors domestically in China. These activities are part of the PRC's strategic initiative to modernize its military and become the global technology leader.

"The PRC is relentless in its concerted, systematic pursuit to acquire the advanced technology and know-how needed to fulfill its military and economic ambitions," said Greg Levesque, CEO, and Co-Founder of Strider. "Our data demonstrates that European technology companies, especially semiconductor firms, have been, and will continue to be, in the crosshairs of a geopolitical battle for intellectual property and talent. European governments and semiconductor companies are rising to the challenge, but more must be done to protect their talent and industrial competitiveness with the reemergence of great power competition."

Strider's report highlights the role of the United Front Work Department (United Front) in identifying and recruiting talent around the world to advance China's industrial strategies, an effort referred to as the PRC's Talent Superpower Strategy. Two United Front-backed organizations play central roles in targeting European semiconductor technology and talent: the Federation of Chinese Professional Associations in Europe (FCPAE) and one of its subsidiary organizations, the European Chinese Microelectronics Professional Forum—or the IC-Forum.

Strider's Global Intelligence Team uncovered a systematic effort by the United Front via the FCPAE and IC-Forum to target the European technology industry, relying upon three primary methods:

1)  Recruiting International Talent

2)  Expanding International Research Collaboration

3)  Acquiring Leading Global Companies

To read the full report visit https://www.striderintel.com/resources/europe-in-the-crosshairs/.

About StriderStrider is revolutionizing the way companies, government agencies, universities, and research institutions secure their IP and technology and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and strategic intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to state-sponsored IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT, Washington, D.C., and London, U.K.

Media Contact: Dan Palumbo, Dan@vrge.us, +13018752356

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europe-in-the-crosshairs---new-strider-report-details-how-china-systematically-recruits-and-leverages-talent-and-intellectual-property-of-europes-top-semiconductor-companies-to-increase-domestic-capabilities-301880614.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN61350 en US ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Europe's top Semiconductor companies companies compagnia companies to Increase Domestic Capabilities
Vedi anche
News to go
Gb approva legge che contrasta immigrazione illegale e sbarchi
News to go
Cibo sintetico, via libera del Senato a ddl governo
News to go
Poste Italiane, aumenti delle tariffe dal 24 luglio
News to go
Addio ad Andrea Purgatori, il giornalista è morto oggi: aveva 70 anni
News to go
Ucraina, Russia risponde ad attacco ponte Crimea: raid su Odessa
News to go
Scuola, a luglio in busta paga bonus per gli insegnanti
News to go
Strage Via D'Amelio, oggi il 31esimo anniversario
News to go
Pil, Svimez: in 2023 crescita a +1,1%, il Sud tiene il passo a +0,9%
News to go
Turismo e movida, controlli dei Nas nel Centro Italia
News to go
Caldo, Sos clima: da -10% grano a -70% miele
News to go
Spagna al voto il 23 luglio
News to go
Caldo record, consumi di energia elettrica alle stelle
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza