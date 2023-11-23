Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 23 Novembre 2023
08:01
comunicato stampa

EUROPEAN MOBILE DATA TRAFFIC TO TRIPLE BY 2028, CONTINUING PRESSURE ON NETWORK INVESTMENT, NEW GSMA REPORT PREDICTS

23 novembre 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Mobile sector contributed Eur 910 billion to European economy in 2022, according to annual GSMA Mobile Economy Report. Operators continue face real investment challenges amid growing bandwidth demands

LONDON, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile data traffic in Europe will almost triple by 2028, fuelled by increasing 5G adoption, coverage and capacity, and migration to 4G migration in central and eastern Europe, according to the 2023 Mobile Economy Report from the GSMA

Analysis of 48 territories indicate that 5G subscribers are interested in adding high-bandwidth services and content to their mobile contracts, fuelled by demand for high quality gaming, extended reality and video content. In turn, these demands will require continued investment in Europe's mobile networks by operators, who are already expected to spend more than Eur 198 billion on upgrading their networks by 2030.

In further analysis, the report, which evaluates the value of the mobile ecosystem to Europe's economy, shows that:

The GSMA found that the mobile ecosystem contributed Eur 110 billion in taxes in 2022, with employment taxes and social security generating Eur 50 billion, followed by services, VAT, sales taxes and excise duties at Eur 40 billion.

Notes for editors:

All data points in the GSMA Mobile Economy Report 2023 are drawn from the following 48 territories: Aland Islands; Albania; Andorra; Austria; Belgium; Bosnia and Herzegovina; Bulgaria; Croatia; Cyprus; Czechia; Denmark; Estonia; Faroe Islands; Finland; France; Germany; Gibraltar; Greece; Guernsey; Hungary; Iceland; Ireland; Isle of Man; Italy; Jersey; Kosovo; Latvia; Liechtenstein; Lithuania; Luxembourg; Malta; Monaco; Montenegro; the Netherlands; North Macedonia; Norway; Poland; Portugal; Romania; San Marino; Serbia; Slovakia; Slovenia; Spain; Svalbard and Jan Mayen; Sweden; Switzerland; United Kingdom.

Find out more at gsma.com

Media Contacts:GSMA Press Office pressoffice@gsma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/GSMA_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-mobile-data-traffic-to-triple-by-2028-continuing-pressure-on-network-investment-new-gsma-report-predicts-301996162.html

