Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 03:00
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

European Wellness Unveils Premier Medical Wellness Center in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah: A Landmark in Global Healthcare

21 settembre 2024 | 03.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wellness, a global leader in regenerative medicine and integrated healthcare, has inaugurated its latest and most advanced facility, the European Wellness New Premier Center, in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. This landmark 60,000 square-foot center represents a significant leap forward for healthcare in Sabah and is set to play a crucial role in the global medical wellness tourism sector.

The grand opening ceremony was a notable event, attracting international attention and high-profile attendees. Sabah's Chief Minister YAB Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Bin Haji Noor, Sabah State Minister of Finance, YB Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Masidi Manjun, Advisor to the President of the UAE, H.E. Dr. Khalid Abdulla Mubarak Albuainain Almazrouie, and other dignitaries were present to witness the unveiling of this cutting-edge facility. The center, a major investment by EW's founders, Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Mike Chan and Prof. Dato' Sri Dr. Michelle Wong, is designed to integrate advanced medical science with the healing power of Sabah's natural environment, setting a new benchmark in global healthcare.

Chief Minister Hajiji praised the vision and commitment of the founders, emphasizing how the center will enhance Sabah's healthcare capabilities and position the region as a prominent destination for medical wellness tourism. "This facility is a game-changer for Sabah, combining state-of-the-art medical science with our unique natural environment," said Hajiji. "It not only strengthens our local healthcare sector but also boosts Sabah's standing on the global medical tourism map."

The center's opening is a strategic move that aligns with Sabah's broader goals of becoming a leading hub for advanced healthcare and medical wellness tourism. Sabah's strategic location in Southeast Asia, as part of the BIMP-EAGA and ASEAN regions, provides a significant advantage in attracting international investment and talent. "We are positioning Sabah at the forefront of the global health and wellness revolution," Hajiji added. "This investment reflects our commitment to enhancing life quality and fostering international collaboration in medical innovation."

Dr. Khalid Abdulla Mubarak highlighted the international significance of the European Wellness New Premier Center. "The advancements showcased here are truly groundbreaking," Dr. Khalid remarked. "Prof. Chan's work in targeted organ-specific stem cell therapy represents the future of healthcare set to revolutionize regenerative medicine and significantly improve healthcare outcomes globally."

Dr. Khalid emphasized the importance of making such advanced treatments more accessible. "Currently, stem cell therapy is costly and limited in availability. Expanding access and reducing costs are crucial steps in making these life-changing treatments available to a broader population," he noted. He also recognized Sabah's potential as a global medical wellness tourism destination, praising the combination of high-quality medical facilities and the region's natural beauty.

The center will offer an extensive range of services, including over 60 advanced regenerative medicine and holistic wellness therapies. It features cutting-edge technology and a team of over 300 professionals dedicated to delivering personalized healthcare solutions. This new facility is part of a larger expansion plan that includes the establishment of a biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park, with an investment of USD 80 million, doubling the workforce and further enhancing Sabah's status in the global healthcare landscape.

The European Wellness New Premier Center stands as a testament to international collaboration and innovation in healthcare. It not only aims to transform healthcare in Sabah but also to set new standards for medical wellness worldwide. EW's dedication to healthcare advancements positions it to transform global medical wellness tourism, ushering in a new health era for Sabah and beyond.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2511210/Image1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2362609/EW_COLOR_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-wellness-unveils-premier-medical-wellness-center-in-kota-kinabalu-sabah-a-landmark-in-global-healthcare-302254443.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN11945 en US Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Premier Medical Wellness Center in Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Sabah European Wellness Unveils Premier Medical Wellness Center
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza