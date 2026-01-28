Europe's Best Universities Revealed

Oxford crowned top, Ireland & Portugal among most improved & four new entries in the top-50

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the third edition of the QS World University Rankings: Europe.

The University of Oxford is crowned #1 for the first time since 2024. ETH Zurich drops to second and UCL and Imperial are joint third. This edition features 950+ universities from across Europe, including some 290 debuts.

Top--10 2026 2025 1 3 University of Oxford UK 2 1 ETH Zurich Switzerland =3 5 UCL UK =3 2 Imperial College London UK 5 4 University of Cambridge UK 6 6 The University of Edinburgh UK 7 8 King's College London UK 8 9 Université PSL France 9 7 The University of Manchester UK 10 10 EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne Switzerland

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said: "The QS Europe rankings remain an essential tool for benchmarking academic excellence and supporting students, scholars and institutions in their decision-making."

Highlights

