Europe's Best Universities Revealed

Oxford crowned top, Ireland & Portugal among most improved & four new entries in the top-50
LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the third edition of the QS World University Rankings: Europe.
The University of Oxford is crowned #1 for the first time since 2024. ETH Zurich drops to second and UCL and Imperial are joint third. This edition features 950+ universities from across Europe, including some 290 debuts.
|
Top--10
|
2026
|
2025
|
1
|
3
|
University of Oxford
|
UK
|
2
|
1
|
ETH Zurich
|
Switzerland
|
=3
|
5
|
UCL
|
UK
|
=3
|
2
|
Imperial College London
|
UK
|
5
|
4
|
University of Cambridge
|
UK
|
6
|
6
|
The University of Edinburgh
|
UK
|
7
|
8
|
King's College London
|
UK
|
8
|
9
|
Université PSL
|
France
|
9
|
7
|
The University of Manchester
|
UK
|
10
|
10
|
EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne
|
Switzerland
QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said: "The QS Europe rankings remain an essential tool for benchmarking academic excellence and supporting students, scholars and institutions in their decision-making."
