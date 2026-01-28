circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Europe's Best Universities Revealed

28 gennaio 2026 | 11.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Oxford crowned top, Ireland & Portugal among most improved & four new entries in the top-50

#QSWUR

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released the third edition of the QS World University Rankings: Europe.

 

The University of Oxford is crowned #1 for the first time since 2024. ETH Zurich drops to second and UCL and Imperial are joint third. This edition features 950+ universities from across Europe, including some 290 debuts.

Top--10

2026

2025

1

3

University of Oxford

UK

2

1

ETH Zurich

Switzerland

=3

5

UCL

UK

=3

2

Imperial College London

UK

5

4

University of Cambridge

UK

6

6

The University of Edinburgh

UK

7

8

King's College London

UK

8

9

Université PSL

France

9

7

The University of Manchester

UK

10

10

EPFL – École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne

Switzerland

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said: "The QS Europe rankings remain an essential tool for benchmarking academic excellence and supporting students, scholars and institutions in their decision-making."

Highlights  

ththnd

Full Press Release

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429773/5737876/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europes-best-universities-revealed-302671534.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN72215 en US Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Mercosur, Paganini (ICE Bruxelles): "Da farmaceutica ad automotive e IGP, tutte le opportunità per l'Italia" - Video
News to go
Migranti, nel 2025 almeno 1.314 sono morti nel Mediterraneo centrale
News to go
Giornata della Memoria, ecco perché si celebra il 27 gennaio
Milano, 28enne ucciso in operazione antidroga: il videoselfie della nostra inviata
Sabrina Impacciatore: "I set americani? Se non funzioni ti mandano a casa" - Video
News to go
Polizze catastrofali, i danni del ciclone Harry riaccendono il dibattito
News to go
Roma, turismo da record nel 2025: quasi 23 milioni di arrivi
Anguillara, trovati morti i genitori di Claudio Carlomagno: la videonews del nostro inviato
News to go
Ddl violenza su donne, Bongiorno presenta riformulazione del testo
News to go
Bonus 2026, quali sono e chi può beneficiarne
News to go
Sigarette, 5 euro in più per ogni pacchetto: al via raccolta firme
News to go
Bonus bollette 2026: sale la soglia Isee


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza